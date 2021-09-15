A walk-off hit was not how the Champlin Logators envisioned their Minnesota Class B state amateur baseball tournament run coming to an end, and by the looks on the players’ faces, it definitely stung.
But when the Logators look back on a year where the club finished 34-16 overall, advanced to the final weekend in the Class B state tournament for the first time and finished third overall with the only losses at state to the now four-time defending champion Chanhassen Red Birds and the 2017 champion and this year’s runner-up Miesville Mudhens – it will definitely be seen as a success with a lot of upside for 2022.
“There’s a lot to take away from this season,” manager/catcher Matt Marek said. “We really like where we’re at, and obviously, we are going to do what we can to get better in the offseason, adding where we need to add and just get ready for next year.”
Champlin has a unique mix of long-time veterans and younger players that now have up to six years of experience in town ball.
The step was to get to state, and the Logators have done that for six straight seasons now. The next step was to get to Labor Day weekend, and that was accomplished this season with a third-place finish.
The only thing left to do is to win the whole thing.
“There’s nowhere to go but up, and we know that after the last two seasons, I think we are right in the mix for a state title,” Marek said. “If we can keep everybody together, we are going to be right there year-in and year-out.”
The potential for future celebrations still doesn’t fix how everyone felt on the last play of 2021. It is one that many teams in all of baseball history have experienced – not just the gut-wrenching feeling of a tough loss but also the strange realization that the 2021 season is done.
It is hard to wrap your head around how quick a season that started in April goes, especially when a team is playing in high-pressure situations at state for multiple weekends in a row.
“When I look back on the season in a couple of weeks, I will probably feel a little bit better about it,” Marek said. “We don’t quit, and we are never going to quit. I couldn’t be prouder of every single guy on this roster. They’ve been really committed throughout the year, and they played their butts off all year.
“We really thought we were going to be playing tomorrow and playing Monday, but it just wasn’t in the cards.”
Champlin 4, New Market 2
The Logators needed to win twice on Sept. 4 at Lions Field in Waconia to try and keep their season alive in the Class B state tournament.
The first game definitely went Champlin’s way in a 4-2 win over the New Market Muskies.
Sam Riola took the mound and was dominant, striking out 10 in a complete-game win and allowing just two runs on six hits.
Riola actually retired 14 straight batters at one point.
The offense did enough with a three-run top of the seventh leading the way.
Third baseman Ryan Bruns singled to left field, just inside the line, and Aaron Urlaub pinch ran for him. Left fielder Levi Brening walked, and shortstop Bryce Nelson put down a perfect bunt down the third-base line that loaded the bases with no outs.
Urlaub scored on a wild pitch that moved runners up to second and third, and first baseman Reid Conlee and second baseman Jon Koenig hit sacrifice flies to push the lead to 4-1.
The Muskies did score in the eighth with singles by Tyler Bergstrom and Spencer Klein putting two on with one out. Blake Schmit knocked in Bergstrom on a single to center field to cut the lead to 4-2.
But Riola, who was also 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, was able to get out of the jam with a groundout before pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
The Logators scored first in the top of the second off of pitcher Brett Herber.
Bruns reached on an error, and Brening roped a double into the left-center field gap. Bruns was able to speed all the way home from first base on the play – reading the ball well off the bat.
New Market tied the game in the next inning.
Herber doubled on a ball that just eluded center fielder Jack Puder who dove to his left. Taylor Pagel singled to put runners on the corners with no outs, and Joe McKibben later knocked home Herber on a fielder’s choice groundball, which was very close to a double play.
Riola got out of that inning with a strikeout to keep it tied 1-1 at the time.
Herber took the loss for the Muskies. He allowed three earned runs on six hits, a hit batter and a walk in nine innings, striking out six.
Miesville 5, Champlin 4
With just a little time in between the win over the Muskies and the final game against Miesville on Sept. 4, the Logators got started off with a bang.
Riola crushed a home run, estimated to be over 340 feet over the left-field fence, in the first at-bat to give Champlin the lead.
The game was pretty much back-and-forth, however, and it ended in a 5-4 defeat on a walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth.
“Obviously, we came off the first game with a little momentum, a little excitement,” Marek said. “That showed right away with that home run and just the way Levi came out and pitched tonight. We were getting hits when we needed them. It just wasn’t quite enough.”
Champlin trailed 3-1 in the top of the seventh but got a run back. Brening led off the inning with a single, and Dylan Wilson was able to keep the inning alive with two outs by hitting a single to left field.
Riola followed with an RBI single, just over the second baseman’s head to cut the deficit to 3-2.
The Logators then tied the game 3-3 in the top of the eighth.
Mocchi led off with a single off of pitcher Jacob Dickmeyer, leading to a pitching change. Quinn Kruger came in and allowed an infield single up the middle by Jeff Heuer, who also doubled in the first inning to one of the deeper parts of the field in center.
Bruns couldn’t move the runners over after popping up a bunt, but Brening picked him up with another curving line drive double to right field.
That brought home Mocchi to tie the game, but there was some confusion on the basepaths as pinch runner Koenig was being waved home before a good throw forced him back to third.
Brening was then caught in a rundown at second base as he tried to go to third. As he was being tagged out, Koenig was caught in between thinking about scoring and going back to third and was also tagged out to end the inning.
“This time of year, you can’t get away with too many of those,” Marek said.
The bottom of the eighth followed with a lot of drama after Joey Werner lined a home run to center field with one out to push the Mudhens to a 4-3 lead.
But as Werner rounded third base, he turned to the Logators’ bench and yelled at them directly.
That didn’t sit well with Champlin’s bench or fans as both teams started to yell at each other, and the umpire came over to warn the Logators’ bench. After some talking and pleading of cases, the game resumed.
“ It is an elimination game in the state tournament, so on one hand, you can’t blame him,” Marek said. “But still, it was kind of bush league in my opinion, but it is what it is. But it kind of fired us up a bit too.”
Champlin definitely used the incident as extra motivation with the season on the line in the top of the ninth.
Nelson singled to right field, and Conlee moved him to second on a sacrifice bunt.
Marek came in to pinch hit, and he hit a single to right field. Nelson was going to hold up at third base until the ball got past the catcher, which allowed him to score and tie the game.
Marek went to second on the throw, and Ryan Utes pinch ran for him.
Riola was intentionally walked, however, and a strikeout and a popout ended the inning with the game tied 4-4.
But Miesville took advantage of being the home team in the bottom of the ninth.
Jake Smith doubled with one out, and Brian Sprout was later intentionally walked with two outs.
That set up Max Moris for the game-winning hit, as Moris crushed a ball to center field. Puder gave up his body and dove as far as he could to try and catch the ball, but the ball just escaped his glove, allowing Smith to score for the walk-off run.
Brening started for the Logators and pitched very well early on.
He allowed a run in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by Matt Van Der Bosch to tie the game at 1-1, and he allowed a single to Max Gamm and walked Werner before being replaced by Jack Haring.
Gamm later moved up to third on an error on a pick-off attempt by Mocchi, and a wild pitch allowed him to score. Van Der Bosch then singled home Werner for a 3-1 lead at the time.
Jerry Gooley took the loss for Champlin. He allowed two runs on three hits and a walk in 2 2/3 innings, striking out one.
Brening allowed three runs on five hits in five innings, striking out five and walking one. Haring allowed a hit and struck out one in one inning.
Kruger earned the win for Miesville. He allowed a run on four hits in two innings, striking out one and walking one. Dickmeyer started and allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks, striking out seven.
Miesville was crushed 9-2 against Chanhassen in the Class B final Sept. 5 at Chaska Athletic Field, settling for a runner-up finish.
