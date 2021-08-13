It was quite the successful regular season for the fifth-ranked Champlin LoGators after claiming the Metro Minny League title.

That success led to a top seed in the playoffs and a series with eighth-seeded Centennial with a Class B amateur state berth on the line.

Despite the seed discrepancy, a state berth is not guaranteed. Just look at second-seeded Blaine – which was upset by seventh-seeded St. Michael for the second straight season with a 2-1 loss on Aug. 9 to fall two games to one.

But the Logators (29-13 overall, 11-3 league) didn’t let the high expectations or pressure get to them as they took care of business with a 4-0 win on Aug. 7 and a 7-0 win on Aug. 8 to punch their ticket to state for the sixth straight time.

Champlin was undefeated in league play until a 9-0 loss to Coon Rapids on July 20. The Logators then defeated Centennial 12-2 on July 21 and Forest Lake 8-7 on July 23 before falling to Anoka 12-7 on July 25.

The third league loss was a 4-0 defeat at Blaine on July 29, but Blaine, which had won three straight league titles, lost 4-3 to Coon Rapids on July 15, 4-3 to Forest Lake on July 19 and 9-6 to Andover on July 23. That meant the Logators would finish the season as league champs for the first time since 2010.

Champlin 4, Centennial 0

Sam Riola was nearly unhittable in a 4-0 win over the Centennial Cougars (7-19) Aug. 8 in game one of the best of three series.

Riola struck out 15 batters in a complete-game shutout. He walked one and allowed three hits, but none of the hits actually reached the outfield.

There was a bunt single and two infield hits on slow rollers. That’s it.

The offense was a little sluggish, but it was able to muster up four runs, including a three-run fifth inning.

Left-handed DH Jeff Heuer knocked home Riola on an opposite field single into the left-center field gap in the first inning, and he also knocked home Jake Puder on a single to right field in the fifth.

Riola beat out an infield single to start the fifth, and Puder followed with a line drive single down the right-field line to put runners on the corners. Riola scored on a passed ball before Heuer singled home Puder.

Levi Brening knocked in Heuer on an infield hit to the shortstop to make it 4-0.

Riola struck out eight of the next 14 batters he faced to get the job done in the final four innings.

Champlin 7, Centennial 0

The Logators punched their ticket to state Aug. 8 with a 7-0 win over Centennial for the series sweep.

Jerry Gooley showed off the 1-2 punch of starting pitching with a complete-game 5-hut shutout. Gooley struck out seven and walked one.

The game was scoreless until a three-run seventh inning. The Logators added four runs in the ninth.

Nick Larson and Bryce Nelson each had a hit and two RBIs, and Ryan Bruns was 3-for-5 with an RBI. Derek Heldman was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored, and Reid Conlee had a hit and two runs scored.

Riola was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Puder and Heuer each had a hit and a run scored.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments