It was quite the successful regular season for the fifth-ranked Champlin LoGators after claiming the Metro Minny League title.
That success led to a top seed in the playoffs and a series with eighth-seeded Centennial with a Class B amateur state berth on the line.
Despite the seed discrepancy, a state berth is not guaranteed. Just look at second-seeded Blaine – which was upset by seventh-seeded St. Michael for the second straight season with a 2-1 loss on Aug. 9 to fall two games to one.
But the Logators (29-13 overall, 11-3 league) didn’t let the high expectations or pressure get to them as they took care of business with a 4-0 win on Aug. 7 and a 7-0 win on Aug. 8 to punch their ticket to state for the sixth straight time.
Champlin was undefeated in league play until a 9-0 loss to Coon Rapids on July 20. The Logators then defeated Centennial 12-2 on July 21 and Forest Lake 8-7 on July 23 before falling to Anoka 12-7 on July 25.
The third league loss was a 4-0 defeat at Blaine on July 29, but Blaine, which had won three straight league titles, lost 4-3 to Coon Rapids on July 15, 4-3 to Forest Lake on July 19 and 9-6 to Andover on July 23. That meant the Logators would finish the season as league champs for the first time since 2010.
Champlin 4, Centennial 0
Sam Riola was nearly unhittable in a 4-0 win over the Centennial Cougars (7-19) Aug. 8 in game one of the best of three series.
Riola struck out 15 batters in a complete-game shutout. He walked one and allowed three hits, but none of the hits actually reached the outfield.
There was a bunt single and two infield hits on slow rollers. That’s it.
The offense was a little sluggish, but it was able to muster up four runs, including a three-run fifth inning.
Left-handed DH Jeff Heuer knocked home Riola on an opposite field single into the left-center field gap in the first inning, and he also knocked home Jake Puder on a single to right field in the fifth.
Riola beat out an infield single to start the fifth, and Puder followed with a line drive single down the right-field line to put runners on the corners. Riola scored on a passed ball before Heuer singled home Puder.
Levi Brening knocked in Heuer on an infield hit to the shortstop to make it 4-0.
Riola struck out eight of the next 14 batters he faced to get the job done in the final four innings.
Champlin 7, Centennial 0
The Logators punched their ticket to state Aug. 8 with a 7-0 win over Centennial for the series sweep.
Jerry Gooley showed off the 1-2 punch of starting pitching with a complete-game 5-hut shutout. Gooley struck out seven and walked one.
The game was scoreless until a three-run seventh inning. The Logators added four runs in the ninth.
Nick Larson and Bryce Nelson each had a hit and two RBIs, and Ryan Bruns was 3-for-5 with an RBI. Derek Heldman was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored, and Reid Conlee had a hit and two runs scored.
Riola was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Puder and Heuer each had a hit and a run scored.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.