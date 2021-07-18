Coming up

The alumni game is at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 18, followed by a non-league game against the Tri-City Shark at 5 p.m. at Noble Sports Park.

The Logators host Coon Rapids at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Noble Sports Park and Centennial at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Champlin Park High School.