Maple Grove CI adapted hockey came into the state tournament March 18-19 as the top seed out of the North conference, and they were able to play very well to reach semifinals and eventually take third overall at Bloomington Jefferson High School.
The Crimson co-op (12-1 overall), which includes Park Center, Osseo, Fridley and Totino-Grace, scored a lot of goals in the tournament, ending up with 34.
They won 19-6 over the South Suburban Jets in the quarterfinals, and they pushed Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville in a 12-6 loss in the semifinals. Maple Grove finished the day with a 9-3 win over North Suburban in the third-place game, coming back from a 2-1 deficit after the first period.
After two years of canceled state tournaments due to the pandemic, the joy of the final win was clear. Players were pumped up with every goal, and after the final buzzer sounded, there were plenty of smiles, high-fives, fist bumps and hands in the air.
When the trophy was handed to the captains, they held it up high. And the team surrounded and stared at the trophy as senior Amorare Seals held it in her hands.
It was a shining moment in a season where Maple Grove only lost one game.
And everyone contributed – seniors Jesse Cardoso-Ramirez, Miracle Kromah, Mohammad Ali, Josh Klick, Corbin Capistrant and Seals, juniors Gaetano Sanders, Katherine Kellerman and Brendan Wallgren and sophomores Jake Dettman, Nathan Dompe, Emilio Hernandez and Alec Singh.
Maple Grove 19, South Suburban 6
The Crimson co-op opened the state tournament strong with a 19-6 win over South Suburban in the quarterfinals.
Sanders and Hernandez each had five goals, and Cardoso-Ramirez added four goals to lead Maple Grove.
Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 12, Maple Grove 6
The semifinal game proved to be challenging with the 12-6 loss, but the Crimson had a solid third period – outscoring Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville by a goal in the final 15 minutes.
Hernandez scored a goal and added an assist on a nice back-handed goal by Kromah in the final period. Hernandez also had an assist on a goal by Cardoso-Ramirez in the third.
Sanders also nearly scored twice, and Cardoso-Ramirez had two other shots that were saved. Singh also had a nice shot that was just stopped by the goalie.
Wallgren made three saves in the period, as well.
In the first period, Kromah scored another nice back-handed goal and had another shot saved. Hernandez and Sanders also had shots on goal, and Klick had a blocked shot. Wallgren made five saves, but Caden Roseth was tough to stop as he had four goals to push Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville up 5-1 after one.
Cardoso-Ramirez scored with an assist to Singh to cut the deficit to 5-2 in the second, and Hernandez had two shots saved, and Cardoso-Ramirez had two shots that just went wide before the deficit ballooned to 8-2.
Cardoso-Ramirez did add a goal on a slapshot, but the deficit was 10-3 after two.
Walgren did have three more saves in the second.
Maple Grove 9, North Suburban 3
The Crimson co-op needed to dig deep in the third-place game after falling behind, but they rose to the challenge with a 9-3 win over North Suburban.
Dettman scored early, and Kromah and Singh also had shots saved. But goals by sophomore Jack Carlson and freshman TJ Lichtenberg put South Suburban up 2-1 after one.
Walgren did have a save, and Cardoso-Ramirez was inches away from tying the game later with a shot that went wide left.
Maple Grove wasn’t going to let the game get away, though, and came out extremely strong in the second period.
Kromah and Sanders each had two shots saved early, but Sanders finally broke through and tied the game with 10:11 left in the period.
Hernandez put the Crimson ahead 3-2 with a goal on an assist by Cardoso-Ramirez, and Hernandez scored again on an assist by Singh to push the lead to 4-2.
Hernandez completed the hat trick with another assist by Singh to push the lead to 5-3, and Sanders scored and celebrated with his stick in the air as he ran toward the crowd.
Sanders, Kromah and Dettman also had shots on goal that were saved in the second.
Cardoso-Ramirez and Singh added goals in the third period with two assists by Hernandez, and Sanders finished the offense with another goal off a rebound.
Sanders knew the game was in hand after the goal, pounding his stick into the floor and celebrating with his teammates.
But the shots kept coming until the final buzzer with several saves by senior Quintavion Gilmer.
Kromah, Singh and Cardoso-Ramirez each had two shots saved, and Sanders had another shot on goal and one shot that just missed the net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.