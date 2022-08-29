Edina High athletic director Troy Stein has announced the hiring Jon Bryant as the Hornets’ new boys basketball coach.
Bryant played for Armstrong High and went on to star for the University of Wisconsin. He led the Badgers to the NCAA Final Four in 2000 as the MVP of the West Regional.
After working as a basketball trainer for 15 years, Bryant embarked on a high school coaching career. He was an assistant coach at Wayzata, then took over at Armstrong when Greg Miller retired as head coach. Last year Bryant served as an assistant coach to James Ware at Park Center, and the Pirates won the state Class 4A championship.
“I am proud to be named head coach at Edina,” Bryant said. “I look forward to sharing my experience and knowledge of the game and will work to carry on the winning tradition that Edina is known for.”
All-Lake boys golf
team is announced
Jack Wetzel of Edina, who shared the Class AAA individual boys golf title with two other players, leads the All-Lake Conference team for 2022.
Wetzel’s Edina team won the state team title, so it is no surprise that four other Hornets joined him on the All-Lake team. They are senior Charlie Nasby, junior Owen Nielsen, sophomore Ben Sanderson and freshman Torger Ohe.
Other all-conference selections include Michael Labrador and Jack Cornell of St. Michael-Albertville, Arthur Ylitalo and Jayce Hansen of Buffalo, Max Wolf of Hopkins, Boomer Well of Minnetonka and Jacob Van Dusen, Pranay Singh and Brady Baynes of Eden Prairie.
Football openers
Thursday, Sept. 1
On opening night of the football season at 7 Sept. 1, Edina hosts Minnetonka at Kuhlman Field, Wayzata travels to Roseville, Hopkins plays at Prior Lake and Eden Prairie takes a road trip to East Ridge.
