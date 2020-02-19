Hopkins junior R.J. Chakolis has reached the 150-win mark in his fifth season wrestling on varsity.
His milestone win came Friday, Feb. 14, during a 46-32 loss to Minnetonka in the 6AAA team section quarterfinals at Minnetonka High.
“I began wrestling on varsity in seventh grade after winning challenge matches against two seniors,” Chakolis said. “In eighth grade, I won almost 30 matches and made it to the state tournament for the first time.”
Two more trips to state followed in his freshman and sophomore years, and Chakolis had his best record as a sophomore, going 45-4 overall at 195 pounds.
At the beginning for the 2019-20 season, Chakolis faced his biggest challenge off the mat. He had played football at 230 pounds as Hopkins’ all-district inside linebacker.
He shed 35 pounds quickly and was ready to go for his first match of the wrestling season. Wrestlers sometimes refer to themselves as lean and mean, and he definitely fit that description.
The 150-win plateau is one that very few high school wrestlers achieve, and, of course, the 200-win mark is even rarer. If he continues at his current pace, Chakolis could have 200 wins by the two-thirds mark in his senior season, depending on how far he goes in sectionals and state this year.
Chakolis is anxious for the 6AAA section individual tournament this weekend at Edina High School. In the 195-pound weight class, he will have to win out in a field that includes two state-ranked competitors, Quinn Sell from Minnetonka and Bram Fitzsimonds from Waconia. Both are ranked ahead of Chakolis in The Guillotine Magazine state poll. However, Chakolis holds two wins over Sell this season.
The top two wrestlers in each weight class make state.
“I try not to look at the rankings,” said Chakolis, who is ninth, just behind Sell (sixth) and Fitzsimonds (eighth).
Chakolis isn’t the only Hopkins wrestler with championship aspirations for the section tournament. Senior Deonte Bryant will contend at 220 pounds, and senior Demetrius Patton is one of the top entries at 160.
Bryant is Chakolis’ training partner and also his best friend.
“We always have great competition in practice,” Chakolis said.
Assuming Chakolis goes to state again this year, one of his goals is to beat junior Joey Johnson from Shakopee, the top-ranked wrestler in the 195-pound class.
“We wrestled earlier this year, and I lost to him 1-0,” Chakolis said.
Chakolis said he was proud of the way the Hopkins team competed with Minnetonka in the team section.
“We forfeited two weights,” he said. “So in the matches we wrestled, we lost by only two points.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.