The Hopkins/St. Louis Park Royals just might be the state’s most improved team, based on the results of the first five games of 2021, t
A 3-2 overtime win over Mahtomedi Saturday, Jan. 30, at St. Louis Park Rec Center gave coach Ryan St. Martin’s team a 4-1 record. They needed overtime to win it, and senior captain Erin Brousseau was ready to perform the heroics, scoring the game-winner with an assist from senior defenseman Abby Meyer.
“Erin had a similar breakaway chance in the first period and didn’t score,” St. Martin said. “We talked about it, and the next time she had the chance, she skated across the crease and put it in.”
Brousseau’s line, which also includes Sofia Hoffman and Charlotte Rich, had all three goals. Hoffman scored in the first period with assists from Brousseau and Rich, and then Hoffman scored again with a single assist from Brousseau.
Talking about his star player, coach St. Martin said, “Erin brings enthusiasm to the rink every day. It’s great when one of your leaders is one of your hardest workers.”
St. Martin pointed out that Brousseau and Rich have played with a lot of great teammates in the Hopkins/Park program, one of them being University of Minnesota-Duluth standout Kylie Hanley.
“Erin and Charlotte have played with a lot of good talent, and now they are in those skates as leaders,” St. Martin said.
Park/Hopkins has thrived with two good scoring lines this season. In addition to the Brousseau-Rich-Hoffman line, the line of ninth-grader Avery Shaw, senior Carmen Hoschka and junior Megan Stoldorf is always a threat to score.
Meyer and ninth-grader Brynn Etzell form a defensive pair that pairs experience with young talent. Another fine pair has senior Julia Amato with sophomore Alicia Swenson. The other two varsity defensemen are Mikayla Tomasko and Jarielyz Lopez-Barrera.
The player who holds the Royals together is All-Lake Conference junior goaltender Leah Bosch. She made 34 saves in the victory over Mahtomedi.
“We are very fortunate to have Leah back there,” coach St. Martin said.
In its other game last week, Hopkins/Park stuck with Dodge County for a good part of the game before losing 5-1.
“That was a good attention-grabber for us,” St. Martin said.
Next for the Royals is an 8 p.m. game against Holy Angels Friday, Feb. 5, at Minnetonka Ice Arena.
