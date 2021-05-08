Two more Lake Conference wins last week helped the Hopkins girls fastpitch softball team maintain a tie for first with Eden Prairie in the Lake Conference standings.
The Royals edged St. Michael-Albertville in a cold-weather game 3-2 Monday, April 26, at STMA.
Hopkins catcher Lauren Granger led off the game with a home run, and then STMA tied the game 1-1 with an unearned run against Hopkins starter Cass Allen.
Hopkins first baseman Katie Shatirishvili hit an RBI double in the fourth. Signe Dohse also hit a double for the Royals, and she got the save after replacing Allen in the pitchers’ circle in the fifth inning.
“Cass and Signe give us a good one, two pitching punch, and they only allowed St. Michael-Albertville one hit,” Hopkins head coach Carl Yancy said. “The best thing about our team is that we’re getting a total team effort every game.”
The two-pitcher strategy worked again in Hopkins’ 9-1 victory over Minnetonka April 26. Allen went 4 2/3 innings, allowing only two hits, before handing the ball to Dohse for the finishing touches. Allen allowed two hits and Dohse didn’t allow any.”
“We had some great plays in the field from our middle infielders, Olivia Dysart and Taylor Katzenmeyer,” Yancy said.
In the hitting department, Violet DuPree and Delaney Lindstrom each went 3-for-4. Dohse was 2-for-4 and Granger contributed to the attack with a double.
Hopkins entered the current week 7-2 overall. The Royals were scheduled to play Eden Prairie in a big Lake game Monday, May 3. The first time the teams played, Hopkins lost to Eden Prairie and its ace pitcher, Abby Sailer, 4-3. Sailer pitched Eden Prairie to the Lake title as a sophomore in 2019.
