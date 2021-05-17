Three wins in Lake Conference games last week boosted the Hopkins High girls softball team’s record to 10-2 this spring.
Coach Carl Yancy said he likes what he sees from the Royals.
“We are fortunate to have a good 1-2 pitching punch with captain Cassidy Allen and Signe Dohse,” he said. “Our kids enjoy playing the game, and they play well together.”
Last week began with a showdown for first place in the Lake standings, and the Royals prevailed 7-5 over Eden Prairie.
“Eden Prairie has had our number for a couple years now, so it was nice to get a coming-of-age win against them,” Yancy said.
Hopkins’ 1-2 pitching punch paid off. Dohse went the first four innings, allowing two hits and three runs and striking out eight. Allen took over in the fifth inning and allowed four hits and two runs over the last three innings.
Dohse went 3-for-4 and scored pair of runs. Third baseman Delaney Lindstrom aided Hopkins’ attack with two hits and two RBIs. Lauren Granger, Tori Turgeon, Violet DuPree and Ruth Freiberg each had a hit.
Two days after beating Eden Prairie, the Royals scored a 5-3 victory over Buffalo. Hopkins had only five hits in the game, but one was a home run to lead off the game by Dohse. Granger, Lindstrom and DuPree had the other hits. Rachel Hintze hit a home run for Buffalo. Luckily for Hopkins, Dohse was on her game, pitching a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Ella Ebert pitched almost as well for the Bison.
Hopkins met 6AAAA section rival Edina Friday, May 7, at Hopkins. The Royals won 7-5 with starter Allen pitching 6 and 2/3 innings before Dohse recorded the final out.
“Edina always plays us tough, and Katy Olive is not only one of the best shortstops in the Lake Conference, but also in the metro area,” Yancy said. “We played an errorless game in the field.”
A home run by Dohse in the sixth inning was the key hit. She finished with three RBIs. Anisa Dysart added an RBI for the Royals and captain Tori Turgeon drove in another run with a double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.