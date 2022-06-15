Gabe Olson knew he had to be at his best when the Hopkins High baseball team faced St. Louis Park June 6 in an elimination game at Hopkins.
Olson was matched against his nemesis, St. Louis Park lefty Kristopher Hokenson, who is considered by many to be the best high school pitcher in the state. For nine innings, the June 6 matchup was scoreless, with Olson and Hokenson each pitching 7 and 2/3 innings. Hokenson struck out seven while allowing only two hits. Olson put the hammer down, striking out 12 and allowing three hits.
Then, in the top of the 10th inning, Hopkins scored all three of its runs. Marcus and Champagne and Aaron Aune were both grazed by pitches, and then Charlie Schaefer got a base hit. On a relay to the infield, the ball was thrown into Hopkins’ dugout, allowing both Champagne’s pinch runner Noah Ottmar and Aune to score. Jack Mausser’s 370-foot fly out gave Schaefer plenty of room to score from third for Hopkins’ final run.
Hopkins reliever Jaden Reifsteck shut Park down on the bottom of the 10th to put the cap on the win.
That set up a second championship game for the right to advance to state. St. Louis Park scored four runs in the top of the first inning on the way to a 7-0 victory.
Matching Hokenson pitch for pitch, Olson proved his own collegiate potential. He will attend NCAA Division II Upper Iowa University in the fall. Olson isn’t as fast as Hokenson, as he topped out at 88 miles per hour in the Park game. Hokenson was hitting 91 that night on one radar gun.
Describing his approach to pitching against Hokenson, Olson said, “I knew I needed to come out strong and throw strikes. Whenever I see him, the adrenaline starts pumping.”
Olson hit his spots with the fastball and said, “My off-speed stuff was working well.”
Naturally, Olson was sad to see the season end. The Royals won the Lake Conference championship this year and put together a 14-game winning streak. This group of Hopkins players has made some lasting memories. The core of the high school team finished second in the State American Legion Tournament and went on to place second in the Central Plains Regional with Olson as its go-to guy on the mound.
With Legion ball as a staple for most of the Hopkins ball players, there is no time to waste lamenting the disappointment of losing to Park in the Section 6AAAA finals.
“We’re looking forward to Legion ball,” Olson said. For the summer, the team nickname changes from Royals to Flyers, but there is continuity since high school assistant coach Tyler Brodersen is head coach of the Legion ball club.
In addition to continuity, there is help on the way in the pitching department with three college freshman joining the nucleus of the high school team.
“We will have Ryder Lane, Americo Sculati and Jackson View, and they all pitched for the Legion team last year,” Olson pointed out.
Not only that, View is an outstanding center fielder, who was among the Flyers’ hitting leaders last summer.
