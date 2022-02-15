It was no surprise to Nordic skiing fans that Hopkins freshman Sydney Drevlow won the 6A individual section title by more than a minute and 30 seconds Feb. 10 at Hyland Lake Reserve in Bloomington.
What was surprising was Hopkins’ superior team performance. The girls team was third behind St. Louis Park and Wayzata (due to a tie-breaker) with Drevlow and bronze medalist Elsa Bergman leading the way. The boys team is sending two individual place winners to state – seventh-grader Logan Drevlow, Sydney’s brother, and sophomore Liam Urbanowicz.
Asked about the large contingent the Royals are sending to state, head coach Brett Schulze said, “It is super exciting for our program. Four of them are seniors and captains. I am so happy they are having this kind of success in their senior year. To have your hard work pay off is gratifying for individuals, but also for the team. This year we had a lot of younger skiers who benefited from watching the state qualifiers work throughout the season. So, hopefully, they will be inspired.”
Drevlow, technically would be classified as a younger skier, however she is, at the same time, among the state’s elite.
“Sydney is such a talented athlete and fun to work with,” Schulze said. “She works hard every day and is a great competitor.”
In addition to the Royals’ individual qualifiers for state, both Hopkins sprint relays qualified for state by placing in sectionals. Those Hopkins relay skiers are Lauren Munger and Daphne Grobstein on the girls side and John Struyk and Seth Kristal on the boys side.
“Because the sprint relay was a new event with new scoring, we weren’t sure what to expect,” coach Schulze said. “Figuring out who should be on the sprint relay teams was challenging. It was fun to see the relay skiers work together as a team. Both boys and girls sprint relays came down to the line. It was so exciting and great skiing.”
The State Meet is being held over two days, Feb. 16-17, at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
“The section meet was a great day of racing, and the addition of the sprint relays was really exciting to watch,” said former Hopkins head coach Aaron Giannobile, who is assisting coach Schulze this season.
“All of our skiers worked so hard all season, and I think it really paid off. We are really proud of them. Now we are off to state to cheer on our qualifiers, and that’s always a really special way to end the season.”
St. Louis Park won the section championship. The Hopkins girls team earned a state berth by tying Wayzata in the team standings and winning the right to advance on a tiebreaker.
In addition to Drevlow, Bergman and the relay skiers Munger and Grobstein, Royal girls who competed in the section meet are Emma Coen-Pesch and Charlotte Li.
Schulze summed up Hopkins’ Nordic season: “I had a lot to learn as a first-year head coach, but the transition was made easier because it was a team effort. We had the same amazing coaching staff, which included Aaron, the previous head coach. I knew many of the returning skiers and had a great group of captains. The booster club, the athletic department and the bus drivers were all involved in getting the team to this points and making my job as head coach easier. Lake Conference coaches helped guide me through this year, answering my many questions. Being outside helped reduce some of the challenges related to COVID.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.