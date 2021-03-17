Eighth-grader Sydney Drevlow led the Hopkins girls Nordic team in the state meet March 11 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.

Drevlow medaled and earned an All-State berth by taking eighth in 24 minutes, 59.1 seconds.

Junior Elsa Bergman took 23rd to also earn an All-State berth, finishing in 26:42.2.

The Royals took eighth as a team with a 421.

Senior Laci Provenzano was 82nd in 29:07.3, and senior Audrey Urbanowicz took 110th in 30:03.5.

Junior Emma Coen-Pesch finished 146th in 32:52.1, and senior Ani Palm was 157th in 36:01.7.

Junior Simon White competed for the Hopkins boys Nordic team and finished 130th in 24:49.2.

