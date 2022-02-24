Is there any question that Lake Conference Nordic skiers are among Minnesota’s elite?

Not after the Lake Conference came up big in the state meet Feb. 16-17 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.

On the girls side, Hopkins freshman Sydney Drevlow won the individual state titlem edgeing out Edina’s Maggie Wagner. Drevlow finished in 33 minutes, 40.7 seconds (16:55.14 classic, 16:45.55 freestyle skate), and Wagner had a time of 34:00.9.

Drevlow’s performance, though not unexpected, was quite a feat for a young skier. She had previously won state meet medals in track and cross country, but the Nordic medal is her first taste of gold. In addition to her three high school league sports, the gifted Hopkins athlete is also one of the state’s best in mountain biking.

Hopkins senior captain Elsa Bergman placed 13th at state in 35 minutes, 34.9 seconds (17:47.36 classic, 17:47.61 skate), and Emma Coen-Pesch took 103rd in 45:35.5 (21:38.1 classic, 23:57.45 skate).

The Royals girls team ended up being awarded the state qualifying spot as a team despite the scorers at the 6A section meet explaining that Wayzata had won the tiebreaker with a better fourth pursuit skier. That was apparently false and changed before state.

Hopkins ended up seventh as a team with a 304.

Charlotte Li was the other pursuit skier. Li finished 105th in 46:51.6 (23:31.37 classic, 23:20.23 (skate).

Daphne Grobstein and Lauren Munger. finished ninth in the team sprint in 19:00.55.

Boys

The Nordic bous had two individual qualifiers and one sprint relay at state.

Logan Drevlow finished 36th in 31:49.3 (16:17.7 classic, 15:31.65 skate), and Liam Urbanowitz was 55th in 32:34.6 (17:01.83 classic, 15:32.79 skate).

Seth Kristil and John Struyk were 20th in the sprint relay in 17:02.32.

