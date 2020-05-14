Former Hopkins Nordic skier Anne Ahlquist finished in the top 10 at the United States Collegiate Skiing Association Championships in Lake Placid, N. Y.
Ahlquist, who was skiing for the United States Air Force Academy, took eighth place in the 15K classic race to earn second-team All-America honors.
Ahlquist was coached by Rob Fuhr as a skier at Hopkins and graduated in 2017. She is now a junior at Air Force Academy. In addition to skiing in high school, she ran on the cross country and track and field teams.
Ahlquist is on schedule to graduate in 2021 as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. Once her service commitment is completed, Ahlquist plans to attend medical school.
