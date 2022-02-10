Hopkins freshman Sydney Drevlow burst onto the Nordic skiing team two years ago as a seventh-grader.
It took only a few weeks for rivals in the Lake Conference to notice the Hopkins phenom, who instantly jumped into the top 10. And now Drevlow is a pursuit champion at conference.
Drevlow won the individual title in 28 minutes, 39.3 seconds Feb. 2 at Hyland Lake Park Reserve.
She trailed Edina senior captain Maggie Wagner at the end of the classic race that ended just before noon. Wagner skied faster than Drevlow – 15:10.3 to 15:17.3 – in the morning. But with temperatures climbing slowly toward the zero mark in the afternoon, it was Drevlow’s turn, and in the pursuit portion of the competition she bested Wagner 13:22 to 13:58.3 for the overall title.
With Drevlow’s great individual effort, plus a third-place overall by senior captain Elsa Bergman, the Royals soared to a second-place tie in the conference standings behind Lake champ Eden Prairie.
The Eagles, coached by Doug Boonstra, won the conference title with a balanced effort. Junior Courtney Fussy (15:02.5) was fifth individually. Other Eagles who flew included junior Mila Finch (eighth), junior Eleanor Thomas (11th) and senior Avery Hackenberg (14th). Fussy was strong in the pursuit race, skiing 15:02.5
Eden Prairie won the relay competition on the way to its high score of 265. Hopkins finished at 255 to tie Wayzata for second place. Edina scored 251 and Minnetonka checked in at 243 after a close day of racing.
Wayzata’s highlight was a fourth-place finish by sophomore Audrey Parham, who skied 14:41 in the pursuit race. Minnetonka’s leader, junior Elena Hicks, skied 15:46.2 in pursuit to take sixth place overall.
Completing the top 10 were senior Diane Meyer of Wayzata in seventh, Eden Prairie’s Finch in eighth, senior Addie Hinkie of Edina in ninth and junior Emma Freed of Wayzata in tenth.
Other notables included sophomore Nina Fedje of Minnetonka 12th, Edina sophomore Elin Hartmann 13th and sophomore Grace Wermerskirchen 15th, sophomore Elizabeth Weider of Minnetonka 16th, senior Lauren Munger of Hopkins 17th, sophomore Maddy James of Wayzata 18th, junior Kaitlin Luger of Edina 19th and senior Marie Meyer of Wayzata 20th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.