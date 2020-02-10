p2 spt hop Nordic girls l munger
Buy Now

Hopkins sophomore Lauren Munger tucks at the end of a downhill to make up time Feb. 6 during the 6A section meet at Theodore Wirth Park.

 (Sun Staff Photo by John Sherman)

The dynamic Hopkins Nordic girls skiing team qualified for state with a second-place finish in the 6A section meet Feb. 6 at Theodore Wirth Park with a seventh-grader and two sophomores leading the pack.

One Hopkins fan said, “They’ve arrived a year early.”

The fact is, it is unusual for skiers this young to lead any section team, let alone a state qualifier.

Wayzata was expected to win the section team title, and the Trojans fulfilled their destiny with 384 points. Hopkins upset Armstrong in the battle for second place, 368-354.

Lauren McCollor, Wayzata’s superstar, won the individual section crown in 27 minutes, 35 seconds. Hopkins’ pack mentality was responsible for the second-place finish. Seventh-grader Sydney Drevlow, also a state qualifier in cross country running last fall, led the Royals with a time of 29:35 for fifth place. Right behind her were sophomores Lauren Munger (sixth in 29:48) and Elsa Bergman (seventh in 29:57).

Hopkins’ supporting cast performed admirably. Junior Laci Provenzano finished 18th in 31:32, and senior Ellie Munger took 22nd place in 32:01. Junior Audrey Urbanowicz and senior Ella Firehammer are the other two members of the state-bound Royals team.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments