Based on the results of the Hamline Girls Basketball Tournament last weekend, Hopkins and Minnetonka are clearly two of the best teams in the state.
Hamline University provided the first big stage of the season in its historic Hutton Gym. There wasn’t a playdown to a championship, but in two games each, Hopkins and Minnetonka went virtually untested.
Hopkins
The Royals, who finished third behind Chaska and Rosemount in the State 4A Tournament last season, were inspired for the season opener and romped to an 83-43 victory over St. Paul Como Park Friday night.
Four of the five Hopkins starters scored in double figures, with Taylor Woodson scoring 22 to lead the way. Nu Nu Agara scored 17, while Maya Nnaji had 12 and Amaya Battle chipped in with 11. Liv McGill was next with six points.
Hopkins’ second game Saturday night was a 79-40 win over last season’s state runner-up Rosemount. The Royals doubled Rosemount’s points in the first half, 46-23, and the second half was more of the same.
The Royals shared the ball with five players scoring in double figures. McGill’s 14 points topped the score sheet. Maya Nnaji, the 6-4 senior forward, added 13. Woodson, Agara and Battle each scored 12. Kelly Boyle had a nice game off the bench with eight points.
Before losing to Chaska in a close state semifinal last year, Hopkins had a 77-game winning streak, which was started by retired head coach Brian Cosgriff and extended by his successor, Tara Starks. With a new winning streak underway, the Royals’ goal for the season is the state title.
Minnetonka
Coach Leah Dasovich has one of her deeper teams this year with experience up front and also in the backcourt.
The Skippers’ season opener Friday night at Hamline came at the expense of White Bear Lake, 54-25.
The Bears were able to run their offense to slow the pace, but at the same time had trouble scoring with only 11 points in the first half and 14 in the second. Minnetonka led by 19 at halftime and coasted to victory.
Kiani Lockett and newcomer Aaliyah Crump led the Skippers with 16 points each. Emma Dasovich scored seven and Desiree Ware had six.
The Skippers had the running game in high gear for a Saturday night game against St. Louis Park. Twelve Skippers made the scoring column in a 95-54 victory.
Lockett was hot from the field with 26 points. Joining her in double figures were Crump with 14, Ware with 12 and Lanelle Wright with 11. Also scoring were Tootie Lewis and Nora Arndt with six each, Tori McKinney and Emma Dasovich with five each, CeCe Nesseth with four, Grace Hamdorf with three, Sidney Reed with two and Hallie Greer with one.
Minnetonka’s first-half point total of 62 might be a school record.
Selamawit, a transfer from Hopkins, led St. Louis Park with 23 points. Kiya Hegdahl added 12 and Shantell Harden finished with 11.
