First baseman Brock Zimmer has had several big walk-off hits in his Hopkins baseball career, and he had another one Sunday, June 19, as the American Legion Flyers defeated Bemidji 15-6 in the championship game of the Snakepit Invitational at Alimagnet Park in Burnsville.
Zimmer’s homer got up in the wind and just kept going, landing about 390 feet from home plate. By comparison, his home run earlier in the game was estimated at 420 feet by one of the Legionnaires watching the game. “Four-twenty for sure,” he said. “Maybe more.”
Zimmer was not the only home run hitter for Hopkins in the championship game. Americo Sculati hit a 400-foot homer to dead center field during Hopkins’ five-run fifth inning.
When Zimmer crossed home plate with his second home run, his teammates were ready and dumped a cooler of ice on him from behind. Since the temperature outside was 96 degrees, Zimmer didn’t mind - especially when he realized he was going to receive a championship T-shirt that would replace his drenched uniform top.
“That felt good for about a minute,” Zimmer said in a postgame interview. “Then, I was just wet.”
The big fifth inning for the Flyers opened with two outs, but then the Flyers’ bats came alive. Charlie Schaefer and Jack Mausser slammed back-to-back doubles. An RBI single by Zimmer followed, and then Sculati teed off for a homer. Paul Safranski’s double was the fifth straight hit of the inning. Aaron Aune drew a walk, then teammate Gabe Olson tacked on an RBI double for the fifth run. His long ball hit the fence in the deepest part of the ball park, 390 feet from home plate.
Going into the bottom of the sixth, Hopkins needed three more runs to win the game on the eight-run rule. For good measure they scored four. Jackson View drew a walk, Schaefer and Mausser added singles, and then Zimmer knocked one out of the park.
After the win, Mausser said to the team, “Let’s just hit like that every game.”
“My pitching wasn’t the greatest today,” Sculati said. “So I am glad I contributed with the bat. We have a lot of two-way players and a lot of pitching depth.”
Evaluating the tournament performance and Hopkins’ 6-0 record against good competition, head coach Tyler Broderson said, “The biggest thing is that we played with energy the whole time.”
Hopkins held an early lead in every game except one, a 6-5 win over Excelsior in Sunday’s semifinal. The Flyers came from behind to win with Paul Safranski hitting a home run and Owen Lysne pitching five innings of relief and allowing only one run.
“Anybody in our lineup can hit a home run at any time,” Broderson said. “That makes us a dangerous team.”
A good start
The Flyers opened the season with three wins in their first five games, even without some of their key personnel on hand due to graduation-related activities.
With close to a full team on June 15, the Flyers once again looked like a championship team as they shut out the Excelsior Fire Club 9-0 at Big Willow Park.
The No. 1 star of the game for Hopkins, righthander Olin Lysne pitched a complete game. Lysne was around the plate all night and showed promise for his next two varsity seasons with Hopkins High.
“This was Olin’s first outing with the Legion team,” Hopkins head coach Tyler Broderson said. “He is one of the youngest players on the team, but among the pitchers he is probably our second hardest thrower.”
Excelsior’s lineup presented a challenge for Lysne because four of the first five hitters in the lineup swing from the left side. Lysne did a good job of keeping them off balance and threw a lot of called strikes.
Defensively, the Flyers played well with a couple nice catches in the outfield. Jackson View played shortstop for the first time in his Legion career and made the play of the game when he ranged into the outfield and made a diving catch to kill an Excelsior threat. View played ball at St. John’s University in Collegeville this spring and is still young enough to be a Legion-age player.
“Based on what we’ve seen, Jackson can play any position on the field,” Broderson said. That includes pitcher, where View excelled last summer in Hopkins’ second place finishes in the state and Central Plains Region Tournaments. View isn’t the biggest guy on the field, but he throws hard and doesn’t walk hitters. More often than not, he is ready to go the distance.
View is one of three college freshmen with previous Legion pitching experience. The others are Ryder Lane and Americo Sculati. The ace of the staff is righthander Gabe Olson, Hopkins High’s All-Lake Conference pitcher.
Another of Hopkins’ key veterans, left fielder Aaron Aune, supplied the big hit of the win over Excelsior when his fly ball cleared Big Willow Park’s left field fence.
“Aaron is one of our senior leader and another guy who does some pitching,” Broderson said. “This year, he has won a starting job in the outfield.”
Leadoff batter Charlie Schaefer returns as an offensive catalyst and on-field leader for the Flyers. He helped Hopkins High to the Lake Conference title.
“We have so many food leaders, and the whole group is pulling on the rope the same way,” Broderson said. “It is going to be a fun summer. I love playing in the South Hennepin League. There is never an easy game.”
