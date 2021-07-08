Playing six games in four days in Omaha was a real test for the Hopkins American Legion team’s pitching staff, but even with that much baseball the Flyers were equal to the task.
“During the high school season Ryan McGie and Jackson View carried the [pitching] lead,” Hopkins Legion head coach Tyler Brodersen said. “As much as we play in the summer, we need to have a deeper staff.”
Hopkins opened pool play in the Omaha tournament by shutting out the host team, Omaha Skutt, 7-0 June 24.
“They barely touched Americo Sculati,” Brodersen said. “He was awesome.”
The hitting for Hopkins was as good as the pitching in that game. Catcher Jack Mausser went 4-for-4 to lead the attack. McGie, Jack Preimesberger and Jake Perry each added two hits, while Cole Anderson and Charlie Schaefer also had hits.
Immediately after playing Skutt, the Flyers beat Lincoln Northeast 3-1 with Gabe Olson pitching. He allowed two hits and struck out four. Hopkins had seven hits – one each by Preimesberger, Perry, McGie, Anderson, View, Cole Beyer and Brock Zimmer.
Moving on to Friday, Hopkins blitzed St. Paul Highland Park 14-3. Perry went 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Aaron Aune added two hits and scored twice. Noah Ottmar, Sam Harris, Ryder Lane, Gabe Olson, Mausser and Beyer each had one hit. Will Tomanek pitched a complete game for the win.
On Saturday morning, Hopkins beat Post 316 from Wichita, Kansas 11-3 with View allowing five hits and striking out seven. Zimmer went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Sculati had a 2-for-2 game, and Schaefer went 2-for-3, while Lane, Perry, Mausser and McGie had hits.
Hopkins lost 2-1 to Harrisburg, South Dakota on Saturday afternoon and then lost to West Linn, Oregon 7-3 Sunday morning in bracket play.
McGie allowed seven hits and struck out eight as a tough-luck loser against Harrisburg. Lane started and went five innings against West Linn.
Perry and Beyer had the only two hits against Harrisburg. The Flyers had eight hits against West Lynn – two each from Mausser and Zimmer and one each by McGie, Schaefer, Beyer and View.
“Perry is a quiet leader, always ready to go, and the kids follow his example,” Brodersen said. “In the last two games of the tournament, against kids throwing 90, he showed he belonged. Jack Mausser is a Division I hitter, who tries to win every at-bat. And he calls such a smart game behind the plate.
Prior to the Omaha trip, Hopkins lost a 7-4 decision to Wayzata at Big Willow Park. Zimmer had two hits to go with one each by Perry, Anderson, Beyer, and Paul Safranski. Anderson’s hit was a home run off the top of the scoreboard in left-center field. Perry and Zimmer each hit a double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.