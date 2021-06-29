One day after finishing the high school season, Hopkins baseball players were back on the diamond for the American Legion season opener.
Wednesday, June 16, was the date and the Flyers lost to Waconia 5-1. The Royals had five hits in the game, two of them by collegiate returnee Cole Beyer. Cole Anderson, Jackson View and Brock Zimmer also had hits.
Hopkins rebounded from the opening loss on June 18 to defeat Excelsior 8-6. The Excelsior Legion roster is filled with players who helped Minnetonka reach the state semifinals before the Skippers lost a close one to Farmington, 3-2.
Jake Perry, a Hopkins’ standout infielder who will play for the Minnesota Gophers next season, had a monster game against Excelsior, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. He wasn’t the only Flyer who had an impressive offensive game. Jake Mausser was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Zimmer and Paul Safranski hit doubles. The Flyers used four pitchers – Gabe Olson, Anderson, View and Ryder Lane, who was credited with the win. The Hopkins pitchers combined for eight strikeouts.
The Excelsior Fire Club was offensive-minded as well, with Austin Roberts, Andrew Uglum and Danny Davis each going 2-for-3 with a double. Hopkins and Excelsior look forward to playing each other again Wednesday, July 7, at Minnetonka High’s Veterans Field. Start time that day will be 5:30 p.m.
The Flyers added an 18-3 win over Spring Lake Park on June 19 and a 10-1 win over Woodbury on June 20. The Flyers fell 6-5 to Bemidji on June 20 to close out the tournament.
Perry was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and three runs scored against Spring Lake Park. Both hits were triples.
View added a 3-run triple, and Mausser was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Ryan McGie also doubled and had a run scored and two RBIs. Noah Ottmar also had two RBIs.
Brandon Johnson pitched all five innings on the mound, allowing a run on eight hits.
Perry had another RBI triple and a run scored against Woodbury. Americo Sculati was 2-for-2 with two doubles and a run scored, and Zimmer was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Mausser had an RBI double, and Jack Preimesberger was 2-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored.
View pitched all five innings and allowed a run on five hits, striking out four.
Against Bemidji, Anderson was 2-for-3 with a double and a home run, and McGie was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Perry was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI, and Zimmer added an RBI double. Charlie Schaefer doubled as well.
