Since the championship in Section 6AAAA baseball usually comes down to a clash between Hopkins and Wayzata, the most important game of the 2022 tournament might well have been the Hopkins-Wayzata game Saturday morning of Memorial Day weekend.
When Hopkins head coach Jason Mihalakis arrived at the park just before 10 a.m., he noticed that the wind was blowing out and couldn’t help smiling. “Once I saw the wind was blowing out, I thought the winning team might score 10 runs,” the coach said. And that is what happened
Two hours later, coach Mihalakis was still smiling, as Hopkins’ “Bash Brothers” - Jack Mausser and Maddox Mihalakis - hit back-to-back homers to spur the Royals to a 13-7 win over Wayzata.
Mausser and Maddox, who each hit their sixth homer of the season that day, were pleased to send Wayzata into the losers’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament.
“Jack and I are competing,” Maddox said. “So whenever he hits a homer., I feel like I have to hit one.”
While those homers were keys to the victory, it was a first-inning grand slam home run by Brock Zimmer that set the tone for Hopkins.
“How many pitches did Brock foul off in that at-bat? Seven? Eight?” coach Mihalakis asked. “His home run gave us a good start. That’s what you have to do when you play Wayzata - get out to an early lead. It is hard to keep up with our offense.”
Wayzata did its share of hitting in the high-scoring matchup. Drew Berkland, Wayzata’s senior catcher, clubbed a 400-foot homer for two runs. His blast matched the 400-foot home run that Mausser hit to virtually the same spot beyond the wall in left center.
At one point, the wind was so strong that it knocked down a portion of the fence in right-center.
On the day, Zimmer was the most impressive hitter. His line showed four-for-four with a homer, a double, two singles and six RBIs.
“Brock’s home run in the bottom of the first was electric,” Maddox Mihalakis said. “After that, our energy level was super high. Everyone fed off everyone else. We all wanted to get on base for the next person.”
Next season, left fielder Mausser will be playing ball for North Iowa Area Community College. Shortstop Maddox Mihalakis will be playing Division I ball for the University of Arizona.
Mausser noted that, while hitting carries Hopkins, the Royals’ pitching staff has also come through.
“At the start of the year, people thought our team was bat-heavy,” he said. “But our pitchers are doing their thing.”
Senior righthander Gabe Olson didn’t have his best stuff in the Wayzata game, but pitched well enough to get credit for the win. He scattered seven hits over five innings, walked four and struck out four. Relievers Jaden Reifsteck and Olin Lysne finished the job.
