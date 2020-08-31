When you love your job, there’s never a good time to retire.
But Scott Westermann, an athletic trainer since 1977, has turned in his resignation to the Institute of Athletic Medicine, and his long-time assignment as Hopkins High School’s trainer will end Sept. 3 of this year.
Several factors entered into Westermann’s decision.
“With COVID-19 precautions and the need to serve athletes safely, I decided that sitting on the sidelines with almost a hazmat suit on was not for me,” Westermann said. “Having worked with some of the finest coaches and high-level athletes over the years, I was ready to hang up the tape and scissors. Besides, I was finally part of a national-championship team and able to go out on top.”
The championship team Westermann refers to is the Hopkins girls basketball team that was 30-0 last season. The Royals were crowned national champions in the ESPN poll.
As a trainer who is getting older, Westermann admitted he didn’t want to risk exposure to COVID-19 this fall.
“I was not about to possibly get exposed the virus by some high school athlete or coach who can’t follow the guidelines,” he said. “I also wanted to enjoy retirement and not miss out on it.”
Westermann’s first exposure to athletic training came when he was a student at Golden Valley Lutheran College. He was a football student manager at the time, but the school’s trainer suddenly announced he was leaving, so Westermann had a crash course in taping ankles, and he was on his way to an eventual career.
He spent nine years training for GVLC’s athletes. Westermann got his big break in 1994, when he was hired to work with the University of Minnesota football team and head coach Lou Holtz.
Shortly thereafter, Westermann took a detour into professional sports as a trainer for the Cincinnati Reds’ farm team in Greensboro, N. C.
“My time there was among the best months of my life,” Westermann said. “Riding the bus, living and breathing baseball.”
But, as it turned out, Westermann could not reconcile serving a baseball team for six months with the early years of his marriage to his wife Cyndi, a Hopkins Lindbergh High graduate. So he retired from baseball and accepted a position with the Twin Cities-based Institute for Athletic Medicine. Early assignments took him to Osseo and Maple Grove High Schools and Augsburg College before he settled in at Hopkins.
“At Hopkins High, I had great coaches to work with, and you couldn’t ask for a better athletic director than Dan Johnson,” Westermann said. “In the training room, I have a wall with pictures of all the Hopkins athletes who have played professionally or competed in the Olympics. Many of the kids who come into the room and see the wall dream of being up there someday.”
Westermann’s own photo likeness hangs on the wall in the Hopkins Lindbergh Center. Last year he became the only trainer ever inducted into the Hopkins High Athletic Hall of Fame.
“I’ve been lucky to have great coaches to work with in Hopkins,” Westermann said, listing Brian Cosgriff, Al Price, Mike Harris, Pat Marcy and Kenny Novak Jr. as some of the best coaches he enjoyed being around.
Kenny Novak Jr. said of Smith: “We will miss Scott greatly. He worked so well with coaches and kids. Scott is a no-nonsense guy, who stays in the background until you need him, and then he’s there for you. I never had to worry about Scott overreacting or underreacting to an injury.”
While he is retiring as a full-time high school trainer, Westermann will continue with his assignments as an ACT spotter for the NFL at Minnesota Vikings home games. His colleague, Eden Prairie trainer Gary Smith, works with him at the Vikings games.
“In addition to doing the Vikings games, Gary and I did the Super Bowl here,” Westermann said.
One thing Smith will miss in retirement is the chance to share the profession with the other long-time trainers in the Lake Conference – Smith, of course, along with Steve Tschida from Edina and Chris Middleton from Wayzata.
“We have great camaraderie among the Lake Conference trainers,” Westermann said. “Gary [Smith] is the grandfather figure to the others.”
Asked if he had any favorite stories from his training days at Hopkins, Westermann didn’t share a joke or a punch line. Instead, he talked about a life he saved.
“In 2009 a gentleman collapsed in the Hopkins weight room,” Westermann said. “The hockey coach came and found me, and the man had passed out with a heart attack.”
Skilled in the use of the AED (Automated External Defibrillator), Westermann was able to save the man’s life.
“That is one of those things you don’t forget,” Westermann said.
