Hopkins High Athena Award winner senior Laci Provenzano takes a break from running to pursue her winter sport, Nordic skiing.

 (Sun File Photo by John Sherman)

Senior Laci Provenzano has been selected the 2021 Minneapolis Athena Award winner at Hopkins as the most outstanding senior female athlete for the 2020-21 school year.

Provenzano has a passion for endurance sports and will graduate this spring with four letters each in cross country, Nordic skiing and track and field.

She has All-Lake Conference awards in cross country and Nordic skiing and is captain in all three of her sports. In addition, she was named the girls cross country MVP in 2018 and 2019.

Provenzano is also active in several activities inside and outside of high school. She is a classroom teaching assistant at Hopkins XinXing Academy and is the graphic designer for the Chinese Culture Club. She volunteers as a counselor at Camp Ajawah and is also a volunteer coach in the Hopkins Youth Track League.

Provenzano comes from a family of athletes, who share her passion for the endurance sports, mainly distance running and skiing.

“Having an older sister and a younger brother who are involved in the same sports as me has driven me to be more competitive,” Provenzano said. “Starting at an early age, we began running road races around the Twin Cities, including the Three Rivers Parks Autumn Woods Classic, Hale to the Bird and the St. Paul Polar Dash.”

Getting involved in high school sports was one of the best decisions Provenzano ever made.

“Until I started cross country in ninth grade, my race times were substantially slower that the rest of my family,” she said. “And there were multiple times I came in last in races. Joining Minnesota State High School League sports has allowed me to unlock my talents and gain confidence.”

