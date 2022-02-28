Hopkins sophomore Annabelle Speers was just one spot away from reaching the podium in the all-around Feb. 19 in the Class 2A state gymnastics individual meet at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.

Speers finished seventh-overall with a 36.975. The top six earn medals.

St. Cloud Tech junior Taylar Schaefer won the all-around gold with a 38.3, and New Prague freshman Ava Bruegger was second with a 37.4. Eagan senior Hannah Maccarone was third with a 37.35, and Mounds View/Irondale senior Julia Clark took fourth with a 37.325.

St. Michael-Albertville sophomore Jackie Bergeron was fifth with a 37.3, and Rosemount sophomore Avery Doman took sixth with a 37.175.

Speers reached her all-around score with a 12th-place vault (9.475), a 14th place on the floor (9.3), a 14th place on the uneven bars (9.225) and a 23rd place on the balance beam (8.975).

Eighth-grader NyahSymone Britt finished 13th on the vault with a 9.425.

Senior Torie Trevena ended up taking 21st on the balance beam with a 9.0 and 37th on the floor with a 9.0. Junior Jade Hutton took 25th on the floor with an 8.95.

