Hopkins freshman Annabelle Speers performs on the floor exercise Feb. 19 in the Class 2A state individual gymnastics meet inside Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Speers finished took 14th on the floor with a 9.3 and ended up seventh in the all-around with a 36.975.
Hopkins eighth-grader NyahSymone Britt lands her first vault Feb. 19 in the Class 2A state individual gymnastics meet inside Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Britt took 13th on the vault with a 9.425.
Hopkins sophomore Annabelle Speers was just one spot away from reaching the podium in the all-around Feb. 19 in the Class 2A state gymnastics individual meet at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Speers finished seventh-overall with a 36.975. The top six earn medals.
St. Cloud Tech junior Taylar Schaefer won the all-around gold with a 38.3, and New Prague freshman Ava Bruegger was second with a 37.4. Eagan senior Hannah Maccarone was third with a 37.35, and Mounds View/Irondale senior Julia Clark took fourth with a 37.325.
St. Michael-Albertville sophomore Jackie Bergeron was fifth with a 37.3, and Rosemount sophomore Avery Doman took sixth with a 37.175.
Speers reached her all-around score with a 12th-place vault (9.475), a 14th place on the floor (9.3), a 14th place on the uneven bars (9.225) and a 23rd place on the balance beam (8.975).
Eighth-grader NyahSymone Britt finished 13th on the vault with a 9.425.
Senior Torie Trevena ended up taking 21st on the balance beam with a 9.0 and 37th on the floor with a 9.0. Junior Jade Hutton took 25th on the floor with an 8.95.
