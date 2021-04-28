Edina coach Lynn Sosnowski and Hopkins coach Andrea Yesnes shared in the joy of seeing their teams run in competition for the first time in 22 months Friday, April 16, at Hopkins High Stadium.
The highlight was not Edina’s 86-60 win. Nor was it the excitement over any glowing individual performance. It was simply that the teams were competing on a sunny, 60-degree day, with no snow banks outlining the perimeter.
“We have a super-young team this year,” coach Yesnes said of her Hopkins crew. “We had the potential for a very strong team last year, but we lost our season, and a lot of good seniors graduated. Some of the girls we have this year are new to track, and don’t know the order of events yet. But I believe they will get the hang of it soon. Our older kids are helping out a lot. When the coaches are talking to some of the younger athletes, our senior leaders are talking to others. They are giving back that way.”
Hopkins came on strong in the 800 and the 1600. Eighth-grade phenom Sydney Drevlow, running her first-ever 800, won the race in 2:13.07, which is only a second off the Hopkins school record.
“That was the performance that stood out the most,” Yesnes said.
Hopkins veterans Elsa Bergman and Laci Provenzano ran side by side in the 1600, with Bergman finishing first in 5:24.32 and Provenzano taking second in 5:25.85.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Hopkins had a 1-2 finish with Yasmin Nachmias and Macee Redman. Allison Butz took fourth.
Allison Nelson of Edina won the 300 hurdles in a close duel with Hopkins’ Redman that ended 50.50 to 50.92. Nachmias took fourth.
Daphne Goldstein was third in the 800. Amelia Carrizales was fourth in the 200, and Grace Burgess was fourth in the 400.
Relays produced a split with Hopkins winning the 4x100 and the 4x200 and Edina winning the 4x400 and 4x800.
Eden Lockhart won the shot put, and Rose Cases was third. Lockhart and Cases were second and third in the discus.
Ushuu Namarra won the triple jump in 29 feet, 2 inches. Yarden Nachmias was second in the long jump and third in the triple jump.
Kathryn Ellis won the high jump. Keira Duffy was third in the pole vault, and Madison Knodel was fourth in the long jump.
