Sydney Wolpert, putting one away at the net above, has played No. 1 singles all season for the Hopkins High girls tennis team.

 (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Coach Barb Meyer’s Hopkins High girls tennis team picked up one of its best wins of the season by beating Eden Prairie in an exciting 4-3 match Sept. 24.

The key to Hopkins’ victory was taking three of the four singles points.

At No. 2, Emma Morley of the Royals won 6-3, 6-2 over Ava Neuman. Hopkins’ No. 3 player, Zoe Lipschultz had a 6-1, 6-4 win over Sravika Vadrevu, and at No. 4, Nina Andraschko defeated Mary Margaret Mellen 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in match that decided the meet outcome.

Eden Prairie got the point at No. 1 singles with Annika Anderson defeating Sydney Wolpert 6-0. 6-4.

Eden Prairie stacked its first doubles and Niyathi Bhupatiraju and Sophia Paul defeated the Hopkins team of Kate Diedrich and Josi Fiterman 6-1, 6-4.

At second doubles, Lauren Hoffman and Carmen Trujillo of the Royals defeated EP’s Sophia Salamekh and Lakshanya Selvakumar in a three-setter, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6.

Eden Prairie took the third doubles point with Sami Pomar and Katelyn Daravingas downing Elin Johanning and Catherine Rich 6-2, 6-1.

Hopkins and Eden Prairie will go their separate ways for the upcoming section team tournaments. Hopkins is in Section 6AA, where Edina is the favorite. Eden Prairie will play in Section 2AA, where No. 1-ranked Minnetonka is favored.

