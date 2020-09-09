Even though the Hopkins girls soccer team lost 5-1 Saturday, Aug. 29, at Minnetonka, there were bright spots for the Royals.
No. 1, they never gave up after trailing 4-0 at halftime. No. 2, they played the Skippers to a 1-1 tie in the second half. And No. 3, coaches Justin Hegre and Julie Magnuson had a chance to see the team grow in competition with one of the Lake Conference’s top teams.
Hopkins will play an 11-game schedule this fall, and it has not yet been determined if there will be postseason play. That decision is in the hands of the Minnesota State High School League, which must weigh everyone’s desire for a postseason against the threat of COVID-19.
Hopkins’ loss to Minnetonka followed a loss to St. Michael-Albertville in the season opener two days before.
In both games last week, the leadership of senior captain and midfielder Josie Fieldman was apparent. An All-Lake Conference player last season, Fieldman is once again a strong candidate for postseason honors.
Hopkins is young this season with eight seniors. In addition to Fieldman, they are midfielders Katherine Ekman, Anika Firehammer, Ava Kampf, Meghan O’Reilly and Elise Wright, defender Ellie Holicky and forward Amelia Carrizales.
Juniors on the roster are goalkeeper Olivia Rivera and defenders Elizabeth Norman and Anna Lorinser. Sophomores on varsity are forward Abigail Hoiska and midfielders Charlotte Lai and Juliana Seewald. The lone freshman varsity player is Avery Petty.
Midfield appears to be the strongest area for the Royals, who will need to find scoring from both the forwards and the midfielders.
Goalkeeper Rivera faced a lot of shots against Minnetonka, and the good sign was that she got stronger as the game went on. She was successful in stopping several Skipper corner kicks in the second half. Norman scored Hopkins’ only goal midway through the second half.
