Hopkins girls soccer didn’t allow a goal until the final minute Oct. 21 in the 6AA section semifinal at Wayzata High School.
A goal by Trojan’s captain Abby Brantner just 16 seconds into the second half was enough to edge the Royals in a tough defensive game.
Wayzata head coach Tony Peszneker didn’t set up a specific play that produced Brantner’s goal, however, he did tell his team to play the ball forward on the kick-off.
“We were able to connect six or seven touches,” Peszneker said. The last pass by sophomore forward Reagan Gerber ended up at the feet of Brantner and the Trojan captain made it a picture-perfect finish for her eighth goal of the season.
“There weren’t a lot of chances for either team,” Peszneker said.
Wayzata finished with four shots on goal and Hopkins had two.
“I feel bad for Hopkins,” Peszneker continued. “They’re a program that doesn’t get a lot of recognition. [Coach] Justin Hegre does a great job with them. Collectively, I thought their effort was exceptional. That was exactly what I expected.”
Brantner had one more scoring chance in the second half that Hopkins goalie Olivia Rivera caught at point-blank range. In the final two minutes of the second half, Wayzata goalkeeper Becca Carroll responded with a big save on a blast by Hopkins captain Josie Fieldman.
“Playing somebody three times in a season is always tough to do,” Peszneker said. “Our kids put it all out there and so did Hopkins. I thought Hopkins showed intensity, dedication and commitment.”
In the opening round of the playoffs a week before the showdown with Wayzata, Hopkins, the sixth seed, had beaten Minneapolis Washburn, the No. 3 seed, 1-0. Sophomore forward Abby Hoiska scored the Royals’ goal in the first half on an assist by Fieldman.
With the split in playoff matches, Hopkins finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 4-9-0.
Seniors who played their last match for Hopkins against Wayzata are forward Amelia Carrizales, midfielders Fieldman, Katherine Ekman, Anika Firehammer, Ava Kampf, Meghan O’Reilly and Ellise Wright and defender Ellie Holicky.
