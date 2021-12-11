All-State first team forward Abby Hoiska and All-State second team forward Avery Petty are two of Hopkins High’s All-Lake Conference soccer selections along with senior midfielder Lizzie Norman and junior midfielder Charlotte Li.
Seniors Sydney Hoffman and Anna Lorinser and sophomore Savannah Gieseke were honorable mentions.
The 2021 season was exceptional for the Royals, who placed second behind Edina in the final Lake Conference standings.
“For next year, we only lose three players from our starting lineup,” said Hoiska, a junior forward, who led the Royals in scoring with 15 goals.
While enthusiasm is high for next year, the accomplishment of finishing second in the Lake is something to appreciate the rest of this year.
“It would have been awesome to win the section title, but I am grateful for the season we had,” said Norman, who played four years for head coach Justin Hegre’s Royals. “We had so many great outcomes this year.”
Two of those outcomes were a 1-0 victory over Wayzata and a 1-1 tie with Wayzata. The Royals also wound up on the winning side against neighboring rival Minnetonka.
“I wasn’t on a team that beat Wayzata or Minnetonka until this year,” Norman said. “One thing coach [Hegre] emphasized is that we have talent up-and-down the field. Abby knew when to shoot and when to pass it off. Charlotte Li had a great season with her aggressive play and was our fittest player. Avery Petty is a strong player in every area. She is so good technically and so passionate about the sport.
“Olivia Rivera, our [returning] goalie was injured and couldn’t play, but Luci Rock stepped in and did a good job. Luci is a positive, energetic person, who put her game face on every time.”
As far as coaching is concerned, Norman said, “I wouldn’t want to play for anyone else but Justin Hegre. “He’s an amazing coach, and as an alumni of the school who played in the program, he really understands what it means to be a Hopkins soccer player.”
