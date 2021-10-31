Hopkins girls soccer fell just one win short of advancing to the Class 3A state tournament this season.
The Royals (12-5-1 overall) couldn’t muster enough offense in a 2-0 loss to Wayzata, which is led by coach Tony Peszneker and his 500-plus career wins. The Trojans are headed to state again, and this will be Peszneker’s 25th trip, which is a state record.
Hopkins entered the 6AAA section meet as the top seed and played Wayzata twice before in the regular season, winning 1-0 and tying 1-1. On Oct. 19, the host Royals and the Trojans were scoreless at halftime until Grace Lopata broke the tie with a goal in the 56th minute. Then in the 66th minute, Wayzata senior captain Dana Bruer made it 2-0.
Peszneker didn’t feel safe at 2-0 until the final 10 seconds, when he heard the Trojan fans counting them down.
“Hopkins has been consistently good the last two or three years,” Peszneker said. “[Coach] Justin Hegre has them well organized. They work hard and are very disciplined, especially on defense.”
One of the keys for Wayzata was keeping junior forward and captain Abby Hoiska of the Royals off the stat sheet. Hoiska is one of the Lake’s fastest players and highest scorers, so it wasn’t an easy job.
Peszneker assigned senior captain Ramira Ambrose to mark Hoiska. Ambrose has been slowed by a cold recently, but she never came out of the game.
The Royals best chance came in the second half when Wayzata junior goalie Becca Carroll dove and saved a shot with her finger tips.
