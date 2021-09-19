Hopkins girls soccer traveled to Wayzata on Sept. 9 as the underdogs, but captain Abby Hoiska put the Royals up just 40 seconds into the match.
That left the Trojans scrambling for much of the night, but late in the second half Lily Nayar scored the equalizer. The rest of regulation time and 10 minutes of overtime gave both teams a point in the standings with a 1-1 tie.
“The more you’re in a rut, the harder it is to get out of it,” Wayzata head coach Tony Peszneker said after the match. “We haven’t scored many goals the last few games. We gave up a goal in the first minute on a bad mistake. Hopkins has some good players and doesn’t get the credit it deserves. Compliments to them. It didn’t surprise me how well they played. The last two games we had with them last year, we won 1-0.”
The plan that Hopkins coach Justin Hegre laid out for the match was effective.
“Justin put only two up front and they relied on the counter attack,” Peszneker observed. “We had to do a better job of getting in behind their defense.”
In the second half, with the scored still 1-0 in Hopkins’ favor, Wayzata had four swipes at the ball from close range, but the shots were either blocked or tightly contested. Hopkins’ senior goalie, Olivia Rivera, stood up to the pressure and made several very athletic saves with her leaping ability. Anna Lorinser and Lizzie Norman made great plays in the field to hold off Wayzata attacks.
For the Trojans, Ramira Ambrose was a factor all night with her leadership and quickness in winning 50-50 balls. Ella Smith had some strong kicks from the back to generate offense up the field. Dana Bruer and Summer Seamans played up to their All-Lake form.
Hopkins has two matches coming up as they look to build on the ties. The Royals have a 7 p.m. match at St. Louis Park Friday, Sept. 17, and return home to face No. 1-ranked Edina at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Hopkins High Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.