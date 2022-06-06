Thursday, June 2, was an historic day for girls hurdlers in the Hopkins High track program.
Three of them raced in the Section 6AAA finals at Wayzata High Stadium, and Lillian Wanzek and Macee Redman placed 1-2 to earn state berths.
Wanzek, a junior, won the race in 15.66, while Redman, a senior, was second in 16:34. Senior Nokoma Howard added a fifth place in 17.02.
It was an incredible section meet for Wanzek, who also won state berths by finishing second in the long jump and the triple jump.
Hopkins’ 4x400-meter relay won the section title in a close race with Wayzata, while the star of that relay, ninth-grader Sydney Drevlow, won the 1600 with a time of 4:51.97.
“A huge success on the 4x400 relay was Alayna Contreras’ anchor leg,” Hopkins head coach Andrea Yesnes noted. Contreras missed the entire basketball season with an injury, but made it back for part of the track season in her senior year.
Contreras is the only senior on the 4x400 relay. Hand-offs went from sophomore Brynn Etzell to Drevlow to sophomore Mya Burgess to Contreras.
Hopkins qualified for state in the 4x100-meter relay by finishing second to Wayzata at sectionals. Members of that relay are seniors Torie Trevena and Katelynn Young, junior Abby Hoiska and Burgess.
In addition to Wanzek’s excellence in field events, Emma Coen-Pesch of Hopkins won the section discus title to earn a state berth.
Senior captain Elsa Bergman just missed a state berth with her third place in the 3200. She did all she could with a personal record of 11:16.70. Only the Wayzata duo of Abbey Nechanicky and Grace Mignone beat her to the finish line.
Looking to state, Yesnes said three of her girls are returning to STMA for the second year in a row.
“With a year under their belts, Sydney Drevlow, Lillian Wanzek and Macee Redman have really good shots,” the coach said.
