When Sydney Drevlow broke onto the Lake Conference girls cross country scene last fall, fans were asking, “Who is this kid?”
As a seventh-grader, the Hopkins runner was one of the Lake’s elite, one of the state’s elite really.
“Sydney is just a phenomenal young woman,” Hopkins head coach Mike Harris said.
And what a competitor.
In the first race of the season against Edina Friday, Aug. 28, Harris encouraged his star runner not to take an early lead in the race. After she did, even as she passed Harris, she apologized.
It was a tight race at the finish with Edina junior Maggie Wagner, another state qualifier from last year, edging Drevlow in the two-mile race. Wagner ran the course in 11 minutes, 23 seconds and Drevlow ran 11:24.
The team scores for the evening race showed Edina with 21 points and Hopkins with 38. In cross country, the lower score always wins.
Hopkins’ top six varsity runners were all among the top 20 in the meet. Junior Elsa Bergman placed sixth in 11:44, while senior Laci Provenzano was seventh in 11:47.
The Royals’ fourth runner, senior Grace Burgess, finished 15th in 12:44. Eighth-grader Daphne Grobstein was next in 12:57, followed by sophomore Lillian Wanzek in 13:25.
“It was fun to have Edina over at our stadium under the lights,” Harris said. “We competed with them.”
Edina won the Class 2A state championship last season and returns four of its top seven – Wagner. Macy Iyer, Lauren Cossack and Mary Velner.
“We were blessed with a very nice evening for the first meet,” said Harris, whose team had battled the heat in practices the previous few days.
One big change in cross country this season is that there are no spectators at the meets, at least for now. The Minnesota State High School League has made that part of the protocol to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Andrea Yesnes, who is head coach of the Hopkins High girls track and field team, is among the assistants to Harris in girls cross country. She adds to the program, as someone who works with Hopkins athletes year round.
“Our girls numbers are pretty solid this year,” Harris said. “Jim Rovn [former Hopkins head coach] told me he always wanted at least 10 runners per class.”
Eden Prairie will be Hopkins’ opponent in a dual meet Thursday, Sept. 10, at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista, which is the home course for the Royals.
“Putting it on the line is what drives us,” Harris said. At the same time, he said the Royals are taking every precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 - masks, social distancing, hand sanitizing and making good social decisions.
“Health is very important to all of us.”
