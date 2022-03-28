Hopkins High students, teachers and staff gave McDonalds Basketball All-American Maya Nnaji a reception worthy of a queen March 15 after first-hour classes.
Nnaji, a 6-4 forward and four-year starter, received the McDonalds All-American jersey that she will wear at McDonalds all-star event this spring. It as also announced that she is Minnesota’s Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022.
Nnaji is only the second girls in Hopkins history to be named a McDonalds All-American. The first was Nnaji’s former teammate, Paige Bueckers, now a sophomore All-American guard for the University of Connecticut women’s team.
“Being named a McDonalds All-American is an amazing honor,” Nnaji said after the March 15 ceremony. “I started playing basketball at the age of 4, and I have worked hard for this. Paige Bueckers is a once-in-a-generation player. When she was here, I watched what she did and tried to emulate her.”
Asked about the keys to her success, Nnaji focused on two factors: “Hard work and great teammates.”
In her ninth-grade, sophomore and junior seasons, Nnaji helped Hopkins tie the all-time state record of 77 straight wins, previously set by the Fosston girls.
Throughout her high school career, Nnaji has had Amaya Battle, Nu Nu Agara and Taylor Woodson as teammates.
“We all push each other in practice, and the competition makes the games easier,” Nnaji said. “Nobody I have faced in a game this season tests me like Nu Nu and Taylor.”
As far as hard work is concerned, Nnaji sets a high standard, the same way Paige Bueckers did.
“It’s all about hard work,” Nnaji said. “Getting in the gym, getting in the weight room, taking extra reps.”
Nnaji added that having a highly competitive head coach, Tara Starks, enhances to the team’s success.
“Coach works us hard,” Nnaji said. “But we need that. We all know the feeling of losing [to Chaska in the State Tournament last year]. And we didn’t want to feel that way again.”
Hopkins’ only loss this season was to the No. 1-ranked team in the nation, Sidwell Friends, from the Washington, D.C. area.
In the McDonalds All-Star game, Nnaji may have a chance to go against some of the D.C. players. This time, she will have a tall teammate. Six-eight Stanford-bound center Lauren Betts from Grandview, Colo. and Nnaji will be on the same side.
Earlier this year, in a tournament at Hopkins Lindbergh Center, they played against one another. Hopkins won 66-37, but Betts played well, scoring 16 points to Nnaji’s 14. What won that game for Hopkins? Definitely balance.
In addition to Nnaji’s 14 points, the Royals got 14 from Battle, 14 from Woodson and 13 from Agara. Whether the Royals are playing national powers or Minnesota teams, that has been Hopkins’ strength all season – five starters capable of scoring 20 points against any team at any time. The fifth starter is sophomore point guard Liv McGill, who is almost sure to be a Gatorade Player of the Year candidate by her senior season.
Battle Wins Athena
It was announced during the program on March 15 that Amaya Battle is Hopkins High’s Athena Award winner for 2022.
Each year, the Athena program recognizes the most outstanding female senior athletes at 50-some Minneapolis area high schools.
Battle has played four seasons of varsity basketball for the Royals and is a three-time All-Lake Conference selection. She will attend the University of Minnesota and play for head coach Lindsay Whalen on a basketball scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.