ESPN is in town this week to host a National Invitational girls basketball tournament Friday and Saturday, Jan. 21 and 22, at Hopkins Lindbergh Center.
At 5 p.m. Friday, third-ranked Hopkins will play No. 1-ranked Sidwell Friends from Washington D.C. Then at 7 p.m., Grandview, Colo., will play No. 2-ranked DeSoto, Texas.
The losing teams from Friday will play for third place at 5 p.m. Saturday and the championship game will follow at 7.
“We are focusing on one game at a time,” Hopkins head coach Tara Starks said earlier this week. “Our only concern now is the Wayzata game Tuesday [Jan. 18]. After that, we will start preparing for the games this weekend.”
Hopkins has not lost this season with a starting lineup that includes five future high NCAA Division I players – seniors Amaya Battle and Maya Nnaji, juniors Nu Nu Agara and Taylor Woodson and sophomore Liv McGill. Kelly Boyle is first off the bench.
Sidwell Friends comes to town with the No. 2-ranked senior in the country, Kiki Rice, who will play for UCLA next season.
Grandview has the No. 1-ranked senior in the country, Lauren Betts, who is Stanford bound.
DeSoto, the Texas state champs in 2021, is led by two high-major recruits – Sa’Myah Smith, who is going to LSU, and Amina Muhammad, who is headed for the University of Texas.
Given the magnitude of the tournament and the fact that it will be broadcast on ESPNU Friday and ESPN-Plus Saturday, a big crowd is anticipated at Lindbergh Center.
Hopkins 76, Eden Prairie 55
In its biggest Lake Conference test so far, Hopkins withstood a challenge from Eden Prairie to pull away for a 76-55 win Jan. 14 at Eden Prairie.
Eden Prairie cut Hopkins’ lead to 34-24 right before halftime, but after the Royals opened the second half with a 6-0 run, they were never threatened again.
Agara, the 6-foot-2 guard, was on fire in the second half, hitting four consecutive 3-point shots and adding an old-fashioned 3-point play. She finished with a game high 26 points.
“On any given night, a different player can be our leading scorer,” coach Starks said. “Nu Nu made back-to-back 3-point shots to give us our biggest lead [56-30].”
Eden Prairie cut into that lead, but the Eagles lost a lot of steam when their leading scorer, senior forward Nia Holloway, fouled out with just under five minutes remaining in the second half.
“Nia is super-freak athlete,” Starks said. “She blocks shots and gets her hands on passes in addition to scoring a lot of points. Eden Prairie is a good opponent, and we have to respect what they do well. Nia has the ability to destroy you on the glass and score on second opportunities.”
In addition to Agara’s 26 points, Hopkins had 19 from Nnaji and 10 each from Battle and Woodson. McGill scored seven, and Boyle rounded out he scoring with four.
