Hopkins girls basketball’s state-record-tying, 78-game winning streak was on the line in a Class 4A state semifinals April 7 against Chaska at Target Center.
Early in the game it was apparent that Chaska had a chance to end the winning streak, and the Hawks did just that, 67-62.
“We missed some shots that we would generally make,” Hopkins head coach Tara Starks said. “We almost caught up to them at the end, but when we were down by one point, we had back-to-back turnovers. Chaska played a really good game. They’re solid and they’re physical.”
Chaska took its biggest lead 40-27 on a driving layup by senior captain Kaylee Van Eps three minutes into the second half. That basket completed a 6-0 run.
Moving further ahead, Hopkins was far from finished. A jump shot by junior guard Amaya Battle cut Chaska’s lead to 46-45 with just under nine minutes remaining in the second half. But two minutes later the Royals’ 6-4 junior Maya Nnaji picked up her fourth foul and came to the bench. Nnaji’s absence allowed Chaska to score inside for several minutes, and the Hawks built their lead to 66-56.
With the score 67-59 in the final seconds, Hopkins junior guard Alayna Contreras was fouled on a three-point shot. She sank all three free throws for the final five-point margin.
Hopkins had three double-figure scorers. Sophomore forward Taylor Woodson scored 16 points and also led Hopkins in rebounds with 13. Nu Nu Agara, Hopkins’ other sophomore starter, scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Battle, the junior guard, scored 13 points and had six rebounds. Chaska double-teamed Nnaji in the post and the Hopkins star sat out nine of the 36 minutes with foul trouble. She finished with nine points, six rebounds and two assists. Contreras scored eight points and ninth-grade guard Liv McGill completed the scoring with two points.
Hopkins outrebounded the Hawks 39-30, but Chaska had a big edge in the assist column with 18, compared to Hopkins’ six. Chaska made 28 of 54 shots from the field, while Hopkins hit 23 of 61.
Molly Heyer was one of two dominant players for Chaska. She played all 36 minutes, scoring 24 points and claiming 13 rebounds. Sophomore point guard Kennedy Sanders added 21 points on 8-of-14 field-goal shooting and also had six assists.
The Chaska players went wild on the court when the final horn sounded. The Hawks, who have been ranked second behind Hopkins all season, went on to beat Rosemount 45-43 in the championship game April 9 at Target Center.
Senior captain Kaylee Van Eps talked about her team’s big win over Hopkins.
“All the pressure was on them.,” she said. “They were the team with the winning streak, the team that was ranked first in the nation.”
Hopkins finished the season 16-1 overall. By defeating Forest Lake 76-44 in the opening round of the state tourney, the Royals tied Fosston’s record (1999-2002) of 78 consecutive wins.
In reflecting on the Royals’ season, coach Starks said, “When you lose a close game at the end, you’re constantly thinking about what you could have done differently. Now we have to start thinking about what we need to do to get it done next season. I am super excited, with all of the starters and some key reserves coming back. I am a firm believer that something good can come from a negative. We no longer have to worry about a winning streak.”
Of course, the possibility of a new streak is on the table. And winning a state title remains a step-by-step process, with the conference first, then the section tournament and then state.
Chaska will return three of its five starters, including Sanders and Heyer. Minnetonka and Eden Prairie both have strong returning crews for next season, so Chaska’s initial playoff challenge will be trying to get out of the 2AAAA section.
All-Lake Team
Hopkins placed five players on the All-Lake girls team for 2021. They are forwards Nnaji and Woodson and guards Agara, Battle and McGill. Honorable mention players from Hopkins are guards Contreras, junior Selam Maher and sophomore Kelly Boyle.
