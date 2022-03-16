Top-ranked Hopkins earned a return trip to the Class 4A state girls basketball tournament by defeating Wayzata 84-66 March 10 at Hopkins Lindbergh Center.
The game stayed close throughout the first half with Hopkins holding a 41-35 lead at intermission. In the second half, Hopkins’ size and strength wore the Trojans down. And when Wayzata had to foul toward the end, Hopkins made enough free throws to hold a double-digit lead.
“We knew we were playing a good team,” said Hopkins junior forward Taylor Woodson, who scored 15 points and helped the Royals control the boards. “We had to lock in on defense.”
Hopkins’ main concern was holding Wayzata’s star senior guard, Mara Braun, in check. Braun was hot early in the game and consistent throughout, but finished slightly below her season average with 19 points.
“Our plan was to pressure Wayzata,” Hopkins head coach Tara Starks said. “We outrebounded them, plus 25, so they didn’t get a lot of second chances. We realized the effect Mara Braun can have on a game. She can hurt you pretty bad if you leave her open, and we threw a number of defenders at her.”
Liv McGill, the quick sophomore guard, came to the front for Hopkins with 21 points and a number of key steals and assists. Teammate Nu Nu Agara scored 20. And 6-foot-4 McDonald’s All-American Maya Nnaji scored 17. Amaya Battle, the University of Minnesota recruit, had eight, and Kelly Boyle rounded out Hopkins’ scoring with three.
“It was one of Liv’s better games this season,” coach Starks said. “She showed some toughness and made a lot of the easy plays. She was definitely the difference in the game.”
The Hopkins coach liked the way that Nnaji let the game come to her.
“With the attention other teams have to pay to Maya, it opens things up for everyone else,” Starks said. “Maya and the other girls did a great job going to the offensive boards. And Maya made a couple nice passes out of the post.”
The crowd was nearly a full house for the section championship game, prompting coach Starks to say: “Minnesota basketball is back [after COVID-19 restrictions the last two years]. We’re looking forward to playing at Williams Arena. I actually like Williams better than Target Center.”
