One of Minnesota’s most intense high school girls basketball rivalries added another dramatic chapter Jan. 21 as Hopkins defeated Wayzata 87-77.
A crowd of more than 1,000 was treated to a fast-paced game that saw 13 ties and many lead changes. No one was surprised by that.
Hopkins (17-0) entered the game with the No. 1 state ranking in Class 4A, while Wayzata (15-2) held the No. 2 spot in the rankings. Wayzata went to the locker room at halftime with a 35-32 lead after senior forward Annika Stewart picked off a pass and hit sophomore guard Mara Braun for a layup.
In the Wayzata locker room, head coach Mike Schumacher was pleased, but realized there was still lot of work to do.
“I knew at some point Hopkins would make a run,” Schumacher said. “They took the lead and stretched it to 11 points. But we showed good resolve, and with a minute-and-a-half remaining, we were down by only three [77-74].”
The biggest play of the night came next. Hopkins’ 6-foot-4 sophomore center Maya Nnaji got the ball in the paint and scored while drawing a foul. Then she made her seventh straight free throw of the night for an 80-74 lead. Wayzata never got any closer.
“We’re happy to win, but I wish it wasn’t this close,” Hopkins head coach Brian Cosgriff said. “Oh, man, Wayzata can really shoot it. They’re a big, physical team that is really well-coached. I’d say, they’re the toughest opponent we’ve played so far.”
This was a very exceptional high school game in that five players scored at least 20 points. Wayzata had three of the five – 6-2 junior forward Jenna Johnson with 28, and Stewart and Braun with 22 each.
Senior Paige Bueckers, the McDonald’s All-American 6-foot guard, countered with 27 for Hopkins and Nnaji scored 23 points while pulling down 11 rebounds.
Among the many highlights of the game was the prolific 3-point shooting by Wayzata’s Stewart, who sank three consecutive 3-point shots late in the first half. For Hopkins, Bueckers made six consecutive shots in the first half.
“When Stewart is shooting like that, we just have to tip our hat to her,” Cosgriff said. “Wayzata’s big three was outstanding.”
Cosgriff said the Royals’ ability to win the game hinged on a team effort that included good performances from all five of his starters and key reserve sophomore guard Alayna Contreras.
Freshman forward Taylor Woodson scored 15 points, and freshman guard Nu Nu Agara added nine. Contreras added 11 points. Senior guard KK Adams’ main contributions were ball handling and defense.
“This is a good team win,” Cosgriff said.
Hopkins has been playing without one of its standouts, sophomore guard Amaya Battle, for more than a month. She could be back as early as Feb. 1.
“When Amaya comes back, we can move Paige off the point,” Cosgriff said.
Wayzata will get another shot at Hopkins in round two of Lake Conference play Friday, Feb. 14, at the Wayzata gym.
“Obviously, we’re disappointed that we didn’t come out with the win,” Wayzata’s Schumacher said of the first Hopkins-Wayzata game. ‘But it did feel like anybody’s game right up until the end. I thought we made Paige [Bueckers] take some tough shots, but she made quite a few of them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.