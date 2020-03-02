Hopkins girls basketball’s 89-47 victory over Cooper on Feb. 29 in the 6AAAA section semifinals almost had the feel of a rock concert.
During the game, 2,000 fans sat in the stands and saw Hopkins run the fast break to perfection.
After the game, many of those fans, young girls in particular, formed a long line to the dressing room in hopes of getting autographs and taking pictures with McDonalds All-American senior guard Paige Bueckers.
Bueckers didn’t disappoint her fans that evening, as she scored 24 points and piled up 15 assists. She didn’t disappoint them after the game either as she stayed to sign every autograph and pose for every photo.
“I was a kid once, and I know how I looked up to older girls,” Bueckers said.
Asked if she ever gets tired of all the attention and signing all those autographs, she said, “I’ll do it every time.”
Essentially, according to her coach Brian Cosgriff, Bueckers is the same girl who broke into varsity basketball as an eighth-grader. She is friendly, unassuming, and a great teammate who puts the Royals team first and herself second.
Young girls look up to her not only because of her basketball skills, but also because of her personality and humility.
One father brought her daughter all the way from Elk River to see Bueckers play Saturday night.
“It is Ellie’s birthday, and when I asked her what she wanted, she said, ‘I want to meet Paige Bueckers,’” the father said. “So here we are.”
Many of the girls brought homemade posters of Paige for her to sign. And the lineup for photos extended 50 feet from the team room door.
Once Paige emerged, the crowd went wild.
The game had not been much of a challenge for Hopkins, which stands 28-0 this season and 60-0 dating back to the beginning of the 2018-19 season. Bueckers, of course, is not the whole story. The other members of the starting lineup will all play college basketball, along with some of the reserves.
Bueckers and guard K.K. Adams are the only seniors in the lineup this season.
“It has been a blessing to play with Paige,” Adams said. “For the playoffs, all we try to do is play together as a team and focus on us.”
Bueckers’ brilliance was highlighted by a back-to-back alley-oop passes that led to baskets in the first half. The first such feed went to guard Amaya Battle and the second lob was right on target to 6-4 sophomore center Maya Nnaji.
“I will look for alley-oops when they’re open,” Bueckers said. “They’re cool.”
Bueckers has thoroughly enjoyed her senior year. There has been no pressure from a recruiting standpoint because she made an early decision to attend the University of Connecticut next season. UConn is one of the most storied programs in women’s basketball, and anyone who has success there has a calling card from the WNBA.
For now, Bueckers is savoring her Hopkins experience.
“We’re a family,” she said. “From 1-18, everybody is a sister. We play for each other.”
Wayzata will be Hopkins’ opponent in the 6AAAA title game Thursday, March 5, at Hopkins Lindbergh Center. The Trojans are without All-Lake forward Jenna Johnson, who is out of action with a knee injury, but still have Annika Stewart, who scored 36 points Saturday in Wayzata’s 71-64 semifinal win over St. Louis Park.
“We had 19 turnovers in the Cooper game, so obviously we need to take better care of the basketball,” coach Cosgriff said. “But we did play a real team game. Anytime you can get all of your players into a section semifinal game, you have had a good game.”
In addition to 24 points from Bueckers, the Royals’ scoring included 18 from Nnaji, 13 from Taylor Woodson and 11 from Adams. Battle scored eight points, while Alicia Bates and Nu Nu Agara added four each.
