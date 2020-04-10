Players and coaches from the Hopkins girls basketball team were devastated when their state championship game against Farmington was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Head coach Brian Cosgriff was at a loss for words, as the Royals’ season ended one game short of a state title repeat.
“It was an empty feeling,” he said. “We had worked so hard every day of the season, and for the coaching staff that included a staff meeting every Sunday.”
Hopkins had beaten Farmington 77-52 during the regular season, but the Tigers were on a hot streak after beating Eden Prairie and St. Michael-Albertville in their state quarterfinal and semifinal games. While Cosgriff was confident, he certainly wasn’t expecting an easy game in the title matchup, which was scheduled for March 14 at Williams Arena.
A week after the season ended, Cosgriff found some good news to share with his players. ESPN named Hopkins the national champion for 2019-20.
Based on their 62-game winning streak, the Royals were a logical choice for the prestigious honor. At the same time, however, no Minnesota girls team had ever been crowned the national champion by ESPN.
“We weren’t able to win state but being selected the national champion is a great honor for our kids,” Cosgriff said.
In addition to going undefeated for a two-year period, the Royals dominated this season, with their closest game being an 88-80 win over Lake Conference rival St. Michael-Albertville. In their second game against STMA, the Royals won 93-81.
Wayzata, runner-up to Hopkins in the Lake Conference standings, played the Royals close in two meetings, but lost 87-77 and 86-76. Chaska, Eden Prairie and Park Center were the only other teams to keep Hopkins’ winning margin under 20 points.
When Hopkins was challenged, McDonalds All-American guard Paige Bueckers played her best basketball. The 6-foot senior averaged 21.3 points and 9.4 assists per game in her fifth varsity season.
“Paige made her teammates better,”Cosgriff said. “Looking back on it, watching film from the season, I thought, holy cow, she’s really special.”
The Hopkins starters alongside Bueckers – 6-4 sophomore center Maya Nnaji, 6-foot freshman forward Taylor Woodson, 5-11 sophomore guard Amaya Battle and 5-7 senior guard K.K. Adams – all had major roles in the team’s success. Key reserves, such as 5-7 sophomore guard Alayna Contreras and 6-1 freshman guard Nu Nu Agara, had starting opportunities when Battle was sidelined with a back injury.
Success for Hopkins girls basketball is nothing new. During Cosgriff’s time as head coach, the Royals have a win-loss record of 569-67, which is easily the state’s best.
Since five players with starting experience are due to return next season, the national champions should again be favored to win a state championship.
“Of course, we are going to miss Paige,” Cosgriff said. “In the Lake Conference, you have to be incredibly special to play varsity as a seventh- or eighth-grader. The schools are so big, and the teams are all so talented. Coming into this season, Paige already had played in four state championship games.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.