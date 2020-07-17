Brian Cosgriff announced his retirement at a team meeting Thursday, July 9, at Hopkins North Junior High, ending run where he compiled a 569-67 record as the girls basketball coach,
Speaking to his players Cosgriff said, “This has never been about me. High school coaches are vehicles to guide you.”
Cosgriff “guided” Hopkins to seven big-school state championships, and was on the way to No. 8 when the coronavirus pandemic prompted Minnesota State High School League officials to cancel this year’s state Class 4A championship game between Hopkins and Farmington.
It was a tough decision at the time. During the regular season, Hopkins had beaten Farmington by 25 points. Regarding the state championship, Cosgriff said, “We weren’t losing that game.”
“I could probably have coached five or six more years,” Cosgriff continued. “But I felt that this was the right time. There’s an end to just about everything in life. My daughter Brooke is starting college this year, and I had an opportunity to teach physical education at Providence Academy in Plymouth this fall.”
Along with resigning from his Hopkins basketball position, Cosgriff resigned from his phyiscal education teaching position at Alice Smith Elementary in Hopkins.
Cosgriff’s Lake Conference girls basketball coaching colleagues were surprised by his resignation.
Eden Prairie head coach Ellen Wiese said, “Brian has given so much to girls basketball. He is leaving the game on his own terms – good for him. I will miss him because I love competing against coaches who are as prepared as Brian always was. I wish him the best.”
Looking back on his coaching career, Cosgriff was an assistant in boys basketball at Armstrong and Hopkins before moving to the girls side at Hopkins.
“I don’t know that I was their top choice for girls head coach,” he said. “I had never coached girls before, and I was grateful that [former athletic director] Ron Sellnow gave me the chance.”
As it turned out, Sellnow looked like a genius. Cosgriff won his first state title in 2004 when All-State forward Leslie Knight, who is now a pro player in Spain, was a senior captain.
“The challenge at first was that I didn’t know anybody from the girls side,” Cosgriff said.
As a new coach, he hired assistants he trusted, including fellow Golden Valley High graduate Chuck Burmeister, a longtime friend, and Barry Cosgriff, the coach’s younger brother. Barry was with coach Cosgriff for all 21 seasons. Burmeister was on the coaching staff for 19 years, taking two years off to coach at St. Anthony Village High School.
Burmeister recalled all of the scouting trips the staff made, as well as the coaches’ meetings every Sunday during the season.
“The program is in a much better place than when we took over,” Burmeister said.
Cosgriff said he does not plan to coach at his new school, Providence Academy. Conner Goetz coached the Lions to the state tournament last winter.
During his career with Hopkins, Cosgriff had a state-record eight 30-win seasons, which included a 32-0 mark two years ago and a 30-0 mark this past season.
Retiring with a 62-game winning streak and a career winning percentage of .890 is a decision no other Minnesota high school basketball coach ever had to face. But when he weighed all of the factors, Cosgriff saw retirement as the best decision for himself and his family.
He is leaving with many great memories and few regrets. Cosgriff made 14 state tournament trips and won 19 Lake Conference titles during his tenure. No other head coach in Lake Conference girls basketball history can match those numbers.
