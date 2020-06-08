A coach who hardly ever loses won the ultimate prize when he was named to the class of 2020 for the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame.
Brian Cosgriff, head coach of the Hopkins girls basketball team for the last 21 seasons, has a stunning career record of 569-67. In addition, he has won seven state titles, 19 Lake Conference titles and 14 section titles. He might be the only coach in state history – boys or girls – to average 27 wins per season for a career.
By the way, Hopkins will enter the 2020-21 season with a 62-game winning streak.
Cosgriff would have been honored at a Minnesota Timberwolves game on April 6 along with the other inductees for 2020, but the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be a ceremony either this fall or next spring.
“This is probably the best award I have ever been given, but my greatest reward of my coaching career is the relationship I have had with the players and their families in the Hopkins program,” Cosgriff said. “When you look at the people in the Hall of Fame, you realize how special this is. You have Mark Olberding, Kevin McHale, Lindsay Whalen, coach Bob McDonald and Kenny Novak Jr. I was very emotional when I got the call from (Hall of Fame) secretary Marc Hugunin.”
Cosgriff’s love of sports began when he was in elementary school in Golden Valley. As a student-athlete at Golden Valley High School, he played football, basketball and baseball. Then, at Macalester College in St. Paul, he played four seasons of basketball and helped the Scots win an MIAC championship.
After graduating from college, Cosgriff took a position as a paraprofessional at North Junior High in Hopkins, where he also coached football, basketball and girls softball.
He was promoted to his current job as an elementary physical education teacher at Alice Smith in Hopkins after two years as a paraprofessional. His first high school coaching job was as an assistant basketball coach at Armstrong High. His first high school coaching opportunity with Hopkins was an as an assistant to head boys basketball coach Kenny Novak Jr. in 1990.
“Kenny had been there three years at the time,” Cosgriff said. “Once I had the chance to work with him, I realized how much basketball I didn’t know.”
For the 1999-2000 seasons, Cosgriff was ready to spread his wings, and he accepted an offer to become head coach of the Hopkins girls team.
In his fifth season, Cosgriff won the first of his seven state championships.
“We had a great team with Leslie Knight and Jordan Barnes, who both went on to play at the University of Minnesota,” Cosgriff said. “They created the culture in our program.”
Cosgriff supplied the framework for success by forming a booster club and encouraging open gyms and summer camps for youth.
“I took what I learned working with Kenny and applied it to the girls program,” Cosgriff said. “Hopkins had always been a basketball community. The town is old-school with a main street. And some of the men who have coached here are among the all-time greats in Minnesota – Butsie Maetzold, Kenny Novak Sr. and Jr, Tommy Hutton. To be considered alongside coaches like them is something I never expected.”
One of the factors that has made the Hopkins program one of the best in the state is the great competition in the Lake Conference.
“We have had so many great games with Wayzata,” Cosgriff said. The other schools in the league have also had great success with Edina making five trips to state, Minnetonka winning state in 2016 and Eden Prairie surging to state this year with head coach Ellen Wiese.
Cosgriff has had the honor to coach some of the best players in Hopkins history, including WNBA player Nia Coffey, European pro Leslie Knight and the two All-State players on this year’s team – Paige Bueckers and Maya Nnaji.
Bueckers won almost every honor a high school player can win this season. She was named National Player of the Year by ESPN, the Naismith Foundation and Gatorade in addition to earning Miss Basketball of Minnesota and a McDonalds All-American trophy.
“Paige is the best high school player I’ve ever seen,” Cosgriff said. “Her best asset is that she makes everyone else better.”
Nnaji, the 6-4 sophomore center, is generating recruiting buzz equal to Bueckers’ with interest from Connecticut, Notre Dame, Maryland, Mississippi State and Minnesota among others.
“Anytime you see a 6-4 player who can run the floor like Maya, you are going to get a lot of interest,” Cosgriff said.
As he looks back on his coaching career after reaching the top of the profession, Cosgriff said, “I wouldn’t trade the opportunity to play and coach sports for the world.”
Cosgriff mentioned that one reason for his success is the support he gets from his family.
“My wife, Lori Komoto, is the team mom for Hopkins and is also a special education teacher at the high school,” he said. “I have been able to coach my daughter Brooke [one of this year’s captains]. The two times I became emotional were senior night and the day Brooke’s 2020 graduation sign for the front yard was delivered.”
There is one more family member Cosgriff wanted to recognize.
“My brother Barry keeps all of our statistics, and he is so good at keeping me on track,” the coach said.
Standing 31 wins short of the 600 mark for his career, Cosgriff is taking his career one season at a time. He already has commemorative balls for his 400th and 500th wins that were presented to him by Hopkins athletic director Dan Johnson. A ball for No. 600 would be a fine addition to that collection.
