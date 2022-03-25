One thing was sure throughout the 2021-22 girls basketball season – Hopkins coach Tara Starks wasn’t going to let her team become complacent.
Even with double-digit wins in every game all season, the Royals realized that nothing is for certain until its over. In the state Class 4A final March 19 at Williams Arena, they fended off a tough challenge from Lake Conference rival St. Michael-Albertville in a 72-56 win. That capped a 26-1 season for the state champs.
Four Hopkins starters were also on the team when the Royals won the ESPN national championship in 2020 when All-American Paige Bueckers led the squad. The only starter on this year’s team who had never won a ring before, sophomore guard Liz McGill, was the star of the 2022 state tournament, averaging more than 20 points per game.
Coach Starks wasn’t surprised that McGill played with a purpose and also wasn’t surprised that she scored 25 points in the championship game Saturday night.
“I might be biased, but I feel Liv is the best sophomore in the state,” Starks said in a press conference after the title game. “Liv is a great all-around teammate.”
With the state championship on the line, McGill was “the kid who couldn’t miss,” one St. Michael-Albertville fan said after the game. Indeed, she made all three of her 3-point attempts and made 11 of 13 field goal tries. She also had four assists and four steals.
While McGill put her stamp on the game, an even bigger story line might have been Maya Nnaji, who bounced back from an injury two nights earlier against White Bear Lake. Nnaji pulled down 13 rebounds and had nine points. Her presence on the defensive boards allowed STMA very few second-chance points.
“I knew this would be my last high school game,” she said. “I didn’t want to leave anything on the floor.”
“Our loss to Chaska last year [in the state tourney] fueled the fire for this year,” she continued. “We needed to win tonight.”
“I kept telling our players all year that it’s one game at a time,” Starks said. “We knew that if we didn’t bring our best game all the time, the result could be the same as it was last year.”
The Royals didn’t take any chances Saturday night. After falling behind early, 7-1, they methodically surged ahead possession by possession, and by halftime the score was 34-18. Hopkins pushed the lead to 20 points early in the second half and kept the margin between 15 and 24 points the rest of the game.
Senior guard Amaya Battle scored nine points and helped hold star STMA guard Tessa Johnson to 18 points, about five below her average. McGill and super sub Kelly Boyle and Macaya Copeland took turns checking Emma Miller, the Knight’s dynamic senior point guard, who would score 15 points.
Hopkins forwards Nu Nu Agara and Taylor Woodson lent strength to the effort at both ends of the court. Woodson had 13 rebounds and scored off the bounce especially in the second half, finishing with 16. Agara had 11 points and five rebounds.
STMA head coach Kent Hamre, whose club lost to Hopkins in three meetings this season, said, “We knew they were going to pressure us the full 36 minutes. They just don’t give you a minute off. The most important thing for us was that the girls never felt we were out of it. We did out best to avoid getting trapped.”
Hamre added that the Knights didn’t change anything because they were playing Hopkins. “We wanted to be us tonight,” he said.
Hopkins 52, White Bear Lake 27
Hopkins pulled away in the second half to beat White Bear Lake 52-27 Thursday, Feb. 17, at Williams Arena.
Midway through the first half, Hopkins’ 6-4 McDonalds All-American Nnaji had to leave the court with a knee injury. She was on the bench in the second half, but without her inside presence, coach Starks had to retool the lineup.
She put 6-2 junior Nu Nu Agara in the low post, and Agara responded with key points and rebounds. At the end of the night, she led all scorers with 14 points.
Battle was also in double figures for the Royals with 11 points, while McGill scored nine and Nnaji finished with six points and seven rebounds.
“The hardest thing about playing against Hopkins is their length,” White Bear Lake head coach Jeremy Post said after the game. “We were in there 20-25 times when we didn’t finish. If we make half of those, we’re in the game.”
Guard Lauren Eckerle of White Bear Lake concurred. “We’re just not as tall as they are,” she said. “They average about 6-1 for their five starters. It’s hard to score over trees.”
White Bear Lake made a game of it for a while, trailing 27-19 at halftime, but they were doomed with only eight points the entire second half.
Agara blocked five shots in the second half, including two on one possession. Hopkins pushed its lead to 15 points, and then 20. Battle’s two free throws made the score 47-27 with 3:35 remaining, and White Bear Lake couldn’t score the remainder of the half.
It was 49-27 with only seconds left when Josie Nnaji made a three-point shot to make the final margin 25 points.
Hopkins 66, Lakeville North 43
Hopkins’ first-round win over Lakeville North was keyed by good shooting by sophomore guard McGill, who made all four of her 3-point attempts to finish with a game-high 20 points. Overall, McGill was 8-for-11 from the field and had three assists. Taylor Woodson, the 6-1 junior forward, was next for Hopkins with 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Maya Nnaji had eight rebounds and four blocked shots.
Battle went 5-for-11 from the field to score 13 points. Junior guard Kelley Boyle made two 3-point shots for six points.
Lakeville North did not have a double-figure scorer, although center Trinity Wilson and guard Elayna Boe each scored nine points and Gabby Betton added eight.
Hopkins doubled up on Lakeville North in the first half, which ended 28-14. In the second half, the Royals had a 38-29 scoring edge. The Royals committed only seven fouls in the opening-round victory.
