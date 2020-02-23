Hopkins senior Paige Bueckers, a 6-foot McDonalds All-American, is a top player on the basketball court and last week provided one example.
By a quirk of fate, Hopkins won two Lake Conference girls games by the identical score, 88-64.
On Feb. 11, the Royals defeated Eden Prairie at Hopkins Lindbergh Center with Bueckers scoring 23 points. On Feb. 14, another big night for the star guard yielded 27 points, nine assists and six rebounds in a game at Wayzata.
“Paige was amazing in the Wayzata game,” Hopkins head coach Brian Cosgriff said. “At the end of the first half, she even made a half-court shot to put us up by 19.”
Wayzata, one of the few teams that went into the season with a shot at hanging with Hopkins, lost star forward Jenna Johnson to a knee injury three weeks prior to the Feb. 14 contest. Even without Johnson, the Trojans are 20-4 overall, but with her on the sidelines, the Trojans were hard-pressed to stay with Hopkins.
Mara Braun, Wayzata’s dynamic 6-foot sophomore guard, did her best with 29 points and Trojan center Annika Stewart added 15 points.
Wayzata entered the Hopkins game, coming off its biggest win of the season, 74-72 over St. Michael-Albertville Feb. 11. Stewart led the Trojans that night with 25 points. Joining her in double figures were Jasmine Smiley with 14, Alivia Arnebeck with 13 and Braun with 10.
Hopkins’ balance was just what Cosgriff looks for in every game. Sophomore 6-4 center Maya Nnaji scored 21 points and controlled the boards. Guard Nu Nu Agara scored 12 points, while Alayna Contreras and Taylor Woodson each scored nine points.
Point guard Amaya Battle, back in Hopkins’ lineup after missing the first half of the season with an injury, scored eight points and excelled in several other facet of the game, Cosgriff said.
“We’re a better team with Battle,” Cosgriff said. “Her toughness helps a lot. We’re a better team defensively, and when Amaya is in the lineup, it gets Paige off the point.”
Cosgriff likes the way the Royals function as a team, with each player filling a key role. As the second leading scorer, Nnaji is among the top four Lake Conference scorers this season.
“She had a whale of a game against Wayzata,” Cosgriff said. “And Alayna Contreras played one of her best games against Wayzata.”
In the win over Eden Prairie on the 11th, Hopkins took a 54-31 halftime lead and cleared the bench in the second half.
Besides Bueckers’ 23 points, the top Royal scorers included Agara with 18 and Nnaji with 16. Battle had 15, and Woodson finished with 13. Natalie Mazurek led Eden Prairie with 15 points. and Savanna Jones added 14.
The Lake victories last week gave Hopkins a 23-0 season record. From the first day of the season, the Royals have been ranked first in the Minnesota Basketball News state Class 4A poll.
With the playoffs approaching, the Royals are sure to be the No. 1 seed for the 6AAAA section tournament. And there is no question Wayzata will be seeded second. Most likely, the matchup for the section championship game will be the third meeting of the year between Hopkins and Wayzata.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.