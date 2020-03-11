Coming up

Hopkins earned the top seed in the Class 4A state tournament and open against Cambridge-Isanti High School at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 11.

The winner plays the winner of No. 4 Park Center and No. 5 Stillwater in the state semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12. The state championship is at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

All championship bracket games are at the University of Minnesota’s Williams Arena.