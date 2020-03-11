A sign that had not appeared in 12 years was placed outside the doors of Hopkins Lindbergh Center Thursday, March 5, and that sign read: “Sold Out.”
The occasion was the 6AAAA section girls basketball championship game between Hopkins and Wayzata. And the prize was a trip to the state tournament, which went to the Royals after an 86-76 win.
“The atmosphere in the gym was unbelievable,” Hopkins head coach Brian Cosgriff said after the game. “Wayzata was better prepared than any Wayzata team I have ever coached against.”
Coach Mike Schumacher’s Trojans were not intimidated by the big crowd, which was close to 3,500.
For a while, the game went Wayzata’s way. The Trojans earned a 19-10 lead when sophomore guard Mara Braun converted a fast-break layup.
Hopkins fired back and tied the score 21-21 on a steal and layup by McDonalds All-American senior guard Paige Bueckers, who would lead all scorers in the contest with 33 points. Two free throws by Bueckers gave Hopkins a 41-34 lead at halftime.
Wayzata regrouped and soon pulled to within a point on back-to-back layups by Brynn Senden. The Trojans’ zone defense slowed Hopkins’ fast break, and for a long stretch, the teams traded baskets.
Late in the second half, Hopkins finally increased its lead to 10 points on baskets by Bueckers and 6-4 center Maya Nnaji, as high ball screens for Bueckers keyed the surge. Coach Cosgriff set it up so that Bueckers would be covered by a forward coming off those screens. The strategy proved to be the right call at the right time. Wayzata ran out of the minutes it needed for another comeback.
Of Wayzata’s losses during a 24-5 season, three of them were to Hopkins, which has been ranked No. 1 in the state all season in Class 4A.
Star power kept Wayzata in Thursday night’s game. Braun and 6-4 senior forward Annika Stewart each scored 27 points. Senden, Alivia Arnebeck and Abby Krzewinski scored six each.
While Bueckers’ scoring was the key for Hopkins, she had help from Nnaji, with 13 points, and ninth-grader Nu Nu Agara, who scored 12. Alayna Contreras came off the bench to make three long-range shots for nine points. Amaya Battle and Taylor Woodson scored eight each for the Royals.
“We had some big baskets in the game,” Cosgriff said. “But so did Wayzata. The difference with Stewart from last year is that she can put the ball on the floor and drive.”
Stewart combines that ability, plus trustworthy three-point shooting and a deadly turn-around jumper.
“Annika has become an absolute force offensively,” Wayzata’s Schumacher said. “Hopkins is a great team and it’s tough to play in the same section with them, but we knew that going in. We can’t ask for sympathy.”
Hopkins advances to the Class 4A state tournament with a record of 29-0. Coupled with last season’s 32-0 record, the Royals have a winning streak of 61 straight games, which is a record for Lake Conference girls teams.
Looking to state, Cosgriff is banking on Bueckers to lead the way. The University of Connecticut recruit has played in the state Class 4A championship game four years in a row and hopes to make it five on March 14.
“The field for the state tournament could be the best it has ever been,” Cosgriff said earlier this month. However, the Royals might have already eliminated the top challenger – Wayzata.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.