Hopkins football never made the field for its Nov. 17 playoff game at Totino-Grace.
“Hopkins High School has canceled their football playoff game with Totino-Grace [scheduled for that night] due to a COVID exposure within the team,” athletic director Dan Johnson said in a prepared statement Nov. 17. “As a result, the football season has ended for Hopkins with the team finishing with a 3-3 record and wins over Apple Valley, Forest Lake and Park Center.”
Head coach John DenHartog was looking forward to playing Totino-Grace. At the same time he approved the decision to cancel the game.
“We had a situation that involved a quarantine,” he said. “The players have worked very hard this season and got to play six games. We are grateful for that.”
Hopkins had one of its best games in the regular-season finale against the Park Center Pirates Nov. 11 at Park Center. The Royals won 38-14 with senior captain R.J. Chakolis rushing 10 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns. Chakolis played halfback in the absence of senior Ricky Dixon, who missed the game with an injury.
In addition to Chakolis’ three touchdowns, the Royals had rushing touchdowns from senior quarterback J.T. Zell and sophomore halfback Javaris Thompson.
Hopkins also had a 34-0 win over Apple Valley in the season opener.
“We have a good group of seniors this year,” DenHartog said. “The kids were able to make some good memories.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.