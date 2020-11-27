p2 spt hop fball chakolis

Hopkins football captain R.J. Chakolis led the 2020 team to a 3-3 record in his fifth season as a starting linebacker.

 (Sun File Photo by John Sherman)

Hopkins football never made the field for its Nov. 17 playoff game at Totino-Grace.

“Hopkins High School has canceled their football playoff game with Totino-Grace [scheduled for that night] due to a COVID exposure within the team,” athletic director Dan Johnson said in a prepared statement Nov. 17. “As a result, the football season has ended for Hopkins with the team finishing with a 3-3 record and wins over Apple Valley, Forest Lake and Park Center.”

Head coach John DenHartog was looking forward to playing Totino-Grace. At the same time he approved the decision to cancel the game.

“We had a situation that involved a quarantine,” he said. “The players have worked very hard this season and got to play six games. We are grateful for that.”

Hopkins had one of its best games in the regular-season finale against the Park Center Pirates Nov. 11 at Park Center. The Royals won 38-14 with senior captain R.J. Chakolis rushing 10 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns. Chakolis played halfback in the absence of senior Ricky Dixon, who missed the game with an injury.

In addition to Chakolis’ three touchdowns, the Royals had rushing touchdowns from senior quarterback J.T. Zell and sophomore halfback Javaris Thompson.

Hopkins also had a 34-0 win over Apple Valley in the season opener.

“We have a good group of seniors this year,” DenHartog said. “The kids were able to make some good memories.”

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments