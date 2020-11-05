It will be another early start for the Hopkins High football team Friday, Nov. 6, as the Royals host Spring Lake Park at Hopkins High Stadium.
Coach John DenHartog’s Hopkins squad had wins in Weeks 1 and 3 and losses in Weeks 2 and 4, and the karma is good going into Week 5. There will be a quick turnaround for Week 6, which has Hopkins playing a 5 p.m. game Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Park Center.
In sizing up Spring Lake Park, DenHartog said, “They have been run dominant, but this year they also have a quarterback who can pass.”
Pass defense hurt the Royals during a 47-21 loss Oct. 30 at Armstrong. Falcon quarterback Jamen Malone threw four touchdown passes – three of them to Eustace McGowan – and posted a quarterback rating of 121.1.
Caleb Jones led the Falcons’ ground game, but for the most part, Hopkins held him in check.
Jordan McClom scored the Falcons’ first touchdown when he fielded the opening kickoff on his own 25 yard line and took it to the house for a 75-yard TD.
While that was a spectacular play, it paled in comparison to the Royals first touchdown of the game, which came late in the first quarter on a trick play.
The Royals made a pitch out on a double-reverse play and reserve quarterback Gabe Ottman threw a perfect strike to wide receiver Khalen Pierre-Toussaint, who caught the ball at the Armstrong 15-yard line and scored easily to complete a 44-yard play.
In the second quarter, J.T. Zell, Hopkins’ starting quarterback, scored on a run to cut Armstrong’s lead to 21-14, but the Falcons responded with a 52-yard interception return by McClom and a touchdown pass from Malone to McGowan to make the score 28-14 at the half.
Hopkins clawed back with a rushing touchdown from its star back, Ricky Dixon, in the third quarter, but 28-21 was as close as the Royals came in the second half, as Armstrong scored the last 19 points of the game.
While the Royals didn’t come home with a victory, DenHartog said he saw several positives.
“A.J. Torfin was dominant in the offensive line,” he said. “And sophomore defensive end Deshawn Ricks had a good game. Our defensive line is an athletic group, and they take coaching well.”
DenHartog praised the two-way play of senior captain and linebacker R.J. Chakolis, who has also been an impact player on offense in his fifth varsity season.
“R.J. has played running back, H-back and slot receiver,” DenHartog said. “And he is an emergency quarterback.”
Chakolis was an All-District player last year and seems destined to repeat. He could be considered when the All-State teams are chosen at the end of the season, mainly because he does so much on both sides of the ball.
