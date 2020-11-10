p2 spt hop fball zell

Hopkins quarterback J.T. Zell gets off a pass during the Royals’ 28-0 football loss to Spring Lake Park Nov. 6 at Hopkins High Stadium.

 (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Hopkins football’s loss to Spring Lake Park Nov. 6 was hardly your typical 28-0 game.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the visiting Panthers led by only a touchdown, 7-0, at Hopkins High Stadium.

“We did a good job defensively the entire game,” Hopkins head coach John DenHartog said. “We had a couple of turnovers that hurt us in the second half.”

Hopkins offense was slowed by an injury to Ricky Dixon the previous week in a 47-21 loss at Armstrong, and with Dixon out, the Royals had to look more to the passing attack.

The Panthers did a good job of moving the chains with their triple-option offense. However, it took them until the fourth quarter to scored more than seven points.

Quarterback Aaron Clausen was the main man on offense for Spring Lake Park. He scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter and added a touchdown on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter. In addition, he threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Skelly in the fourth quarter. The Panthers tacked on another score late in the contest on a 28-yard pass play from Nate Litke to Skelly.

Joey Sorenson made nine tackles, while teammates Andy Pahkala and Nathaniel Weninger each made seven tackles to lead the Panthers’ defense. Hopkins linebackers Aaron Aune and R.J. Chakolis matched their performance.

“R.J. really has a nose for the football,” DenHartog said. “And he is able to slip past blockers to make a lot of tackles. He is also a great leader. It is a pleasure to coach him.”

The Hopkins coach praised 6-3, 120-pound sophomore Deshawn Ricks and 6-2, 250-pound senior Will Simon for their play in the defensive line.

Senior quarterback J.T. Zell also continued to run the ball successfully.

“J.T. is a tough kid who knows how to pick the holes,” DenHartog said. “Earlier this season he had back-to-back 100-yard games.”

Hopkins is hoping to finish the regular season 3-3 with a game at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Park Center.

Section playoffs throughout Minnesota will get underway the week of Nov. 16. There will not be a state tournament this season, so the section tournament will be the final event.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments