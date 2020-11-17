Thirty one teams in Minnesota Class 6A football were divided into four sections by the Minnesota State High School League the morning of Nov. 12.
The No. 1 seeds in each section – Eden Prairie, Stillwater, East Ridge and Farmington – received first-round byes.
Games scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17, are Osseo at Edina, Hopkins at Totino-Grace, Roseville at Prior Lake, Minnetonka at Woodbury, Anoka at Rosemount, Burnsville at Wayzata, Cretin-Derham Hall at Lakeville South, Lakeville North at Centennial, Mounds View at Blaine, Eastview at St. Michael-Albertville, Eagan at Shakopee and White Bear Lake at Champlin Park.
Semifinal games in each of the four pods will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the home fields of the higher-seeded teams.
The finals in each section are set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, one day before Thanksgiving. There will be no State Class 6A Tournament this year, due to a late start to the season.
Three schools – Buffalo, Forest Lake and Maple Grove – opted out of the Class 6A playoffs due to COVID-19 concerns.
Hopkins head coach John DenHartog, whose team has opened against either Lakeville North or Lakeville South the past three seasons, is happy to have a new opponent in Totino-Grace.
If the game went off as planned at Grace on Tuesday night, it would have been Hopkins’ first time on a grass field this season. The winner of the contest stays alive in the playoffs with a second-round game Saturday, Nov. 21.
“We have not played Totino-Grace in a long time,” DenHartog said. “We are looking forward to seeing somebody different.”
In the regular-season finale Nov. 11, Hopkins won a 38-14 decision at Park Center. That victory gave the Royals a regular-season record of 3-3. Their other wins were over Apple Valley and Forest Lake, while the three losses came against Armstrong, Farmington and Spring Lake Park.
The keys to the win at Park Center were a dynamic ground game and solid defense.
Senior captain R.J. Chakolis and junior Aaron Aune both made strong contributions on each side of that ledger.
With Ricky Dixon sidelined by an injury, Chakolis took on the role of primary running back. His 10 carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns highlighted the night.
Chakolis relied on the Royals’ big offensive line that includes senior Will Simon at right tackle, senior A.J. Torfin at right guard, senior Ryan Papacek at center, junior Connor Besky at left guard and sophomore Jai Kalvik at left tackle.
In addition to making his usual plays on defense, Aune added 70 yards on eight carries. “Aaron did a lot of good things,” DenHartog said. “He had lots of tackles and sacks and picked up a first down on a fake-punt play.”
Sophomore Javaris Thompson scored his second touchdown of the season on a 16-yard run and senior quarterback J.T. Zell rushed for a touchdown.
Over a two-year span, Hopkins had a 9-6 record prior to the playoff game with Totino-Grace.
