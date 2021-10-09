The game time is unusual and so are the circumstances, but an 11 a.m. game Saturday, Oct. 9, at Hopkins gives the prep football teams from Hopkins and Eagan a chance to break into the win column.
Both clubs have started the season 0-5 in the brutally tough state Class 6A ranks. Hopkins is regrouping after a 33-7 loss Oct. 1 at Forest Lake. The good news in that game was the return of starting quarterback Gabe Ottmar, who missed the previous week’s 45-7 loss to Park of Cottage Grove with an injury.
Ottmar scored the only Hopkins touchdown against Forest Lake with a 20-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Eagan fell behind Eastview 34-0 Oct. 1, and then scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make the final score 34-13.
Looking for a silver lining in last week’s road game, Hopkins head coach Trevor Tolly noted that his team held Forest Lake scoreless in winning the second half 7-0.
“The first quarter kind of got away from us with some miscommunications,” Tolly said. “But we played well in the second half. We’re dealing with a lot of injuries. It was good to have Gabe back in the lineup, but he took a few more shots.”
In addition to Ottmar missing time with his injury, Tolly said that the Royals were down three to four linemen, plus Lee Hutton, a three-year starter in the defensive backfield.
“We have young guys filling a lot of gaps,” Tolly observed. “Instead of gaining experience on a sophomore or JV level, we need them playing varsity.”
Since the Royals have started out 0-5, Tolly welcomes the chance to play a morning game on Saturday.
“It is a change of pace,” he said. “We’ll get the guys up early.”
Tolly listed some strong individual efforts in the Forest Lake game, starting with Ottmar at the controls. K.O. Pierre-Toussaint and Javaris Thompson caught the ball well as wide receivers, while end Bryce Buckingham and linebacker Aaron Aune continued their outstanding performances on defense.
